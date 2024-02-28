How to get the Consecrated Wand in WoW Classic, WoW SoD

The Consecrated Wand is the fastest wand in World of Warcraft Classic. With a speed of 1.20, the Consecrated Wand lets projectiles fly at an incredibly quick speed, making it one of the most effective wands for a spellcaster while leveling in the midsection of WoW Classic and WoW SoD.

Mages and Priests—both of whom can spec into their own versions of Wand Specialization talent—will especially find big-time use out of the Consecrated Wand as the quickened speed of the wand, combined with increased overall damage from wands via the talent, will make the weapon ridiculously strong in the DPS category.

Alliance players also have a tendency to prefer this wand as the Paladin spell Judgment of Wisdom, which causes auto attacks against a target to restore mana, is extremely useful when combined with a weapon this fast.

Here’s how you can get the Consecrated Wand in WoW Classic and WoW SoD.

How to get the Consecrated Wand in WoW: Full Worgen in the Woods quest chain guide

The Worgen are everywhere around Darkshire. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Consecrated Wand is a reward for completing the questline “Worgen in the Woods,” which is an Alliance-only chain in Duskwood. Worgen in the Woods is a three-part questline that requires you to defeat different types of Worgen, each of which has progressively increasing levels of difficulty attached to them.

The entirety of the Worgen in the Woods quest chain takes place in eastern Duskwood, with all of the hotspots where you’ll find the Worgen necessary to complete the chain in the surrounding areas near Darkshire. The Worgen are densely populated on top of one another, and one of the major reasons why this questline has such a reputation for being one of the more difficult chains in early WoW leveling is because it’s very easy to carelessly pull multiple Worgen at once.

All types of Worgen required to complete Worgen in the Woods (three-part quest chain)

Six Nightbane Shadow Weavers

12 Nightbane Dark Runners

Eight Nightbane Vile Fangs and eight Nightbane Tainted Ones

Worgen in the Woods can be started as early as level 23 but is most easily completable around level 28. If you find a group to complete the quest chain with, you and four other players can run through the three segments of the chain at any point while leveling in your mid-20s.

Once you complete the chain, you’ll receive the Consecrated Wand, in addition to another reward: the Cloak of the Faith or Shield of the Faith.