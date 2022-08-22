The 5 hardest quests in WoW: Classic

Quests in World of Warcraft: Classic have a reputation for being marginally harder than those of retail WoW. Back when the game was first released, quests asked more from players and ultimately took longer to complete. Classic quests are often followed up with other quests in a chain, meaning players have to invest plenty of time into completing not just one quest, but several others shortly after.

Part of the reason quests are so much more of a chore in Classic is because many of their objectives are spread across from each other, with quest lines sometimes sending players across the entirety of the map. Plus, since travel takes much longer and is a lot less convenient in Classic, especially for low-level players, completing certain quests efficiently is a tall order.

Questing in Classic WoW is a far-from-streamlined experience. With that in mind, here are some of the hardest quests the game has to offer.

Find OOX-17/TN

Across Azeroth, there are three quests that have you track down a distress signal sent off by a mechanical chicken, which you’ll then have to escort to another location, usually entirely across the zone where the specific chicken is located. Whether it’s in Tanaris, Feralas, or the Hinterlands, all three of these “Find OOX” quests are incredibly tedious since each of the chickens’ escort routes are littered with enemies who could kill you if you’re unprepared. While these three quests could be completed with the assistance of a group or strong gear, the enemies that ambush you along the escort routes are relatively difficult to solo. Be ready to die and have to restart these quests at least once before you get a feel for the mobs that may come your way.

Onyxia’s Lair attunement chain

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Getting attuned to Onyxia’s Lair is a relatively difficult process that requires the completion of quests in the open world, as well as WoW’s dungeons and raids. The attunement chain will take you across Azeroth, with quests in the Burning Steppes, Desolace, Winterspring, and Blackrock Depths. Additionally, the Onyxia’s Lair attunement chain is different depending on your faction, meaning you won’t have a similar experience if you choose to complete it with both an Alliance character and Horde character. Onyxia’s Lair is a one-boss raid, so you’ll likely end up spending more time getting attuned to the raid via its lengthy attunement chain than you will actually defeating its lone boss.

Mor’ladim

The culmination of Duskwood’s questlines, Mor’ladim is the grand finale to one of the strongest narrative zones in WoW. While most zones in Classic WoW end with an elite quest or two, Mor’ladim has perhaps the best story of any elite quest in the game. Mor’ladim tells the story of a restless undead warrior who roams the Raven Hill Cemetery endlessly, and it’s up to you to put the lost soldier to rest permanently. Mor’ladim himself hits like a truck and takes a group of players to take down. Be prepared for a relatively tough battle that will surely test your group’s health and mana bars.

Gahz’rilla

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

The quest to kill Gahz’rilla in Zul’Farrak begins in Gadgetzan, but you’ll have to go on a side adventure through the Hunterlands to acquire the sacred mallet that’s needed to summon the great lizard. The quest for the Mallet of Zul’Farrak takes you to the summit of Jintha’Alor, an outdoor dungeon filled with elite trolls. After acquiring the mallet, you’ll have to go back to Tanaris to complete the Zul’Farrak dungeon, including the optional boss Gahz’rilla, which could prove to be a challenge for some groups.

Scarab Lord quest chain

The Scarab Lord quest chain is often regarded as one of the longest, most labor-intensive grinds in WoW history, with quests across the entirety of Azeroth, including its open-world zones and instanced raids. Additionally, many of the quest chain’s objectives require collaboration, meaning that guilds and groups will have to funnel resources into one player—usually the one who has the best shot at earning the server’s single Scarab Lord title. The Scarab Lord title is only available to the player who bangs the Scarab Gong of Ahn’Qiraj first on each server, but players may earn the Black Qiraji Battle Tank mount for 10 hours after the gong is banged.