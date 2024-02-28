WoW SoD: Best Rogue gear in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Rogues occupy an interesting new space in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, as they’re able to play as both tanks and DPS. For either build to work, however, you first need to track down the best gear available.

Recommended Videos

The class initially suffered in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase one due to the Rogues’ relatively lacking kit. But phase two raised the level cap, added better Rogue Runes, and finally, more Agility items, especially in the Gnomeregan raid.

No matter if you’re using your Rogue as a traditional DPS character or are trying out the new tank role, here’s what you should look for.

DPS Rogue BiS gear in WoW SoD

Rogues rely on Ziri’s crafted items for their BiS gear moreso than other classes. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The best Rogue items in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two come from Gnomeregan, the reworked 10-person instance. Though many of your BiS items are drops, the centerpieces are crafted items from Ziri in The Clean Room. Before beginning this pursuit, I highly recommend leveling up your Leatherworking or making friends with profession masters.

Item Type Item Where to find Head Glowing Gneuro-Linked Cowl Crafted item from Ziri in Gnomeregan. Neck Gnomeregan Peace Officer’s Torque Dropped by The Mad King in Gnomeregan. Shoulders Failed Flying Experiment Dropped by Rescue OOX-22 mobs in Feralas. Back Dark Hooded Cape Dropped by Nimar the Slayer in Arathi Highlands. Chest Insulated Chestguard Crafted item from Ziri in Gnomeregan. Wrist Forest Stalker’s Bracers Sold by Warsong Supply Officer (Horde) and Silverwing Supply Officer (Alliance) in Ashenvale. Hands Machinist’s Gloves Dropped by Electrocutioner 6000 in Gnomeregan. Waist Hyperconductive Goldwrap Crafted item from Ziri in Gnomeregan. Legs Insulated Legguards Crafted item from Ziri in Gnomeregan. Feet Insulated Workboots Crafted item from Ziri in Gnomeregan. Ring Legionnaire’s Band Sold by Warsong Supply Officer (Horde) and Silverwing Supply Officer (Alliance) in Ashenvale. Ring Hypercharged Gear of Devastation Dropped by Mekgineer Thermaplugg in Gnomeregan. Trinket Avenger’s Void Pearl Quest reward for Heart of the Void quest chain. Trinket Gyromatic Experiment 420b Dropped by Mekgineer Thermaplugg in Gnomeregan. Dagger Gut Ripper Drop from Maraudon. Dagger Sacrificial Kris Drop from Uldaman. Crossbow Falco’s Sting Dropped by Viscous Fallout in Gnomeregan.

Rogues have a much wider array of drop sources for their BiS items, far more than other classes. Still, many of your best items come from Ziri in The Clean Zone, and require you or others to craft the gear. In preparation, I recommend you stock up on materials like Faintly Glowing Leather.

Tank Rogue BiS gear in WoW SoD

Tank Rogues don’t require vastly different gear to traditional DPS Rogues, although you do need the proper Runes in order to generate enough threat to tank enemies. Compared to the BiS gear for DPS Rogues, there are only two unique items you need acquire.

Item Type Item Where to find Back Prototype Parachute Cloak Dropped from STX-04 mobs in Gnomeregan. Dagger Bloodharvest Blade Sold by Mai’zin in Stranglethorn Vale.

Both of these items provide a significant Stamina boost which will go a long way to helping you survive incoming damage. Like DPS Rogues, most of your useful gear needs to be crafted rather than dropped or purchased.