WoW SoD: Best Rogue gear in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Climb up the DPS charts this phase.
Rogue stealthed in Darkshire, Duskwood in WoW SoD
Rogues occupy an interesting new space in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, as they’re able to play as both tanks and DPS. For either build to work, however, you first need to track down the best gear available.

The class initially suffered in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase one due to the Rogues’ relatively lacking kit. But phase two raised the level cap, added better Rogue Runes, and finally, more Agility items, especially in the Gnomeregan raid.

No matter if you’re using your Rogue as a traditional DPS character or are trying out the new tank role, here’s what you should look for.

DPS Rogue BiS gear in WoW SoD

Entrance of Gnomeregan in WoW Classic SoD
Rogues rely on Ziri's crafted items for their BiS gear moreso than other classes.

The best Rogue items in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two come from Gnomeregan, the reworked 10-person instance. Though many of your BiS items are drops, the centerpieces are crafted items from Ziri in The Clean Room. Before beginning this pursuit, I highly recommend leveling up your Leatherworking or making friends with profession masters.

Item TypeItemWhere to find
HeadGlowing Gneuro-Linked CowlCrafted item from Ziri in Gnomeregan.
NeckGnomeregan Peace Officer’s TorqueDropped by The Mad King in Gnomeregan.
ShouldersFailed Flying ExperimentDropped by Rescue OOX-22 mobs in Feralas.
BackDark Hooded CapeDropped by Nimar the Slayer in Arathi Highlands.
ChestInsulated ChestguardCrafted item from Ziri in Gnomeregan.
WristForest Stalker’s BracersSold by Warsong Supply Officer (Horde) and Silverwing Supply Officer (Alliance) in Ashenvale.
HandsMachinist’s GlovesDropped by Electrocutioner 6000 in Gnomeregan.
WaistHyperconductive GoldwrapCrafted item from Ziri in Gnomeregan.
LegsInsulated LegguardsCrafted item from Ziri in Gnomeregan.
FeetInsulated WorkbootsCrafted item from Ziri in Gnomeregan.
RingLegionnaire’s BandSold by Warsong Supply Officer (Horde) and Silverwing Supply Officer (Alliance) in Ashenvale.
RingHypercharged Gear of DevastationDropped by Mekgineer Thermaplugg in Gnomeregan.
TrinketAvenger’s Void PearlQuest reward for Heart of the Void quest chain.
TrinketGyromatic Experiment 420bDropped by Mekgineer Thermaplugg in Gnomeregan.
DaggerGut RipperDrop from Maraudon.
DaggerSacrificial KrisDrop from Uldaman.
CrossbowFalco’s StingDropped by Viscous Fallout in Gnomeregan.

Rogues have a much wider array of drop sources for their BiS items, far more than other classes. Still, many of your best items come from Ziri in The Clean Zone, and require you or others to craft the gear. In preparation, I recommend you stock up on materials like Faintly Glowing Leather.

Tank Rogue BiS gear in WoW SoD

Tank Rogues don’t require vastly different gear to traditional DPS Rogues, although you do need the proper Runes in order to generate enough threat to tank enemies. Compared to the BiS gear for DPS Rogues, there are only two unique items you need acquire.

Item TypeItemWhere to find
BackPrototype Parachute CloakDropped from STX-04 mobs in Gnomeregan.
DaggerBloodharvest BladeSold by Mai’zin in Stranglethorn Vale.

Both of these items provide a significant Stamina boost which will go a long way to helping you survive incoming damage. Like DPS Rogues, most of your useful gear needs to be crafted rather than dropped or purchased.

