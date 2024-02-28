WoW SoD: Best Rogue gear in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Rogues occupy an interesting new space in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, as they’re able to play as both tanks and DPS. For either build to work, however, you first need to track down the best gear available.
The class initially suffered in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase one due to the Rogues’ relatively lacking kit. But phase two raised the level cap, added better Rogue Runes, and finally, more Agility items, especially in the Gnomeregan raid.
No matter if you’re using your Rogue as a traditional DPS character or are trying out the new tank role, here’s what you should look for.
DPS Rogue BiS gear in WoW SoD
The best Rogue items in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two come from Gnomeregan, the reworked 10-person instance. Though many of your BiS items are drops, the centerpieces are crafted items from Ziri in The Clean Room. Before beginning this pursuit, I highly recommend leveling up your Leatherworking or making friends with profession masters.
|Item Type
|Item
|Where to find
|Head
|Glowing Gneuro-Linked Cowl
|Crafted item from Ziri in Gnomeregan.
|Neck
|Gnomeregan Peace Officer’s Torque
|Dropped by The Mad King in Gnomeregan.
|Shoulders
|Failed Flying Experiment
|Dropped by Rescue OOX-22 mobs in Feralas.
|Back
|Dark Hooded Cape
|Dropped by Nimar the Slayer in Arathi Highlands.
|Chest
|Insulated Chestguard
|Crafted item from Ziri in Gnomeregan.
|Wrist
|Forest Stalker’s Bracers
|Sold by Warsong Supply Officer (Horde) and Silverwing Supply Officer (Alliance) in Ashenvale.
|Hands
|Machinist’s Gloves
|Dropped by Electrocutioner 6000 in Gnomeregan.
|Waist
|Hyperconductive Goldwrap
|Crafted item from Ziri in Gnomeregan.
|Legs
|Insulated Legguards
|Crafted item from Ziri in Gnomeregan.
|Feet
|Insulated Workboots
|Crafted item from Ziri in Gnomeregan.
|Ring
|Legionnaire’s Band
|Sold by Warsong Supply Officer (Horde) and Silverwing Supply Officer (Alliance) in Ashenvale.
|Ring
|Hypercharged Gear of Devastation
|Dropped by Mekgineer Thermaplugg in Gnomeregan.
|Trinket
|Avenger’s Void Pearl
|Quest reward for Heart of the Void quest chain.
|Trinket
|Gyromatic Experiment 420b
|Dropped by Mekgineer Thermaplugg in Gnomeregan.
|Dagger
|Gut Ripper
|Drop from Maraudon.
|Dagger
|Sacrificial Kris
|Drop from Uldaman.
|Crossbow
|Falco’s Sting
|Dropped by Viscous Fallout in Gnomeregan.
Rogues have a much wider array of drop sources for their BiS items, far more than other classes. Still, many of your best items come from Ziri in The Clean Zone, and require you or others to craft the gear. In preparation, I recommend you stock up on materials like Faintly Glowing Leather.
Tank Rogue BiS gear in WoW SoD
Tank Rogues don’t require vastly different gear to traditional DPS Rogues, although you do need the proper Runes in order to generate enough threat to tank enemies. Compared to the BiS gear for DPS Rogues, there are only two unique items you need acquire.
|Item Type
|Item
|Where to find
|Back
|Prototype Parachute Cloak
|Dropped from STX-04 mobs in Gnomeregan.
|Dagger
|Bloodharvest Blade
|Sold by Mai’zin in Stranglethorn Vale.
Both of these items provide a significant Stamina boost which will go a long way to helping you survive incoming damage. Like DPS Rogues, most of your useful gear needs to be crafted rather than dropped or purchased.