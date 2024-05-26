How to get the Claw of Eternus in WoW MoP Remix

World of Warcraft Mists of Pandaria Remix is a great opportunity to get some of the hard-to-get rewards from WoW’s fifth expansion. Other than quickly leveling up characters to get rare transmogs and mounts, you can also score some rare character titles. Claw of Eternus is one such title.

Here’s how to get the Claw of Eternus title in WoW MoP Remix.

How to get the Claw of Eternus character title in WoW MoP Remix

Time for some raids… after I buff my cloak, of course. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the Claw of Eternus character title in World of Warcraft Mists of Pandaria Remix, you need to finish all Mists of Pandaria raids on Heroic difficulty. Now, before you prematurely give up on this, remember you have the Cloak of Infinite Potential. You can technically become so powerful that you might even be able to solo these raids. Okay, maybe that’s a stretch, but you get the point.

With a decent group of players, maybe a bit of grind, and especially the Cloak of Infinite Potential, this is much easier than getting the title back when MoP was the current expansion.

Which raids are needed for the Claw of Eternus title in WoW MoP Remix

You need to finish the following raids to get the title:

Mogu’shan Vaults

Siege of Orgrimmar (don’t forget to farm this one for the Tusks of Mannoroth transmog)

(don’t forget to farm this one for the Tusks of Mannoroth transmog) Throne of Thunder

Heart of Fear

Terrace of Endless Spring

Remember, these need to be done on Heroic difficulty (Raid Finder and Normal mode don’t count). Some bosses have special mechanics where you need an organized group in order to finish them. Just remember, even if you fail at first, you can only keep getting stronger as long as you keep boosting your Cloak of Infinite Potential, so don’t despair. Good luck out there.

