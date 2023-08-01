How to get Spirit of Competition in WoW Dragonflight

Since the dawn of World of Warcraft, pets and mounts have been the means to show off your farming skills and patience. Currently, there are hundreds and hundreds of collectibles in the game, but WoW players are always eyeing the rarest ones, like the Spirit of Competition pet.

First available during The Burning Crusade expansion, the Spirit of Competition pet is a one-of-kind Chinese dragon companion that you could receive via mail and a special item called a Gold Medallion after winning a PvP battleground. This was only available during the Beijing 2008 Summer Olympics and once the event came to a close, the door for getting this unique pet closed once and for all—or at least we thought.

The Spirit of Competition pet has returned to WoW and here’s how you can get your hands on one of the rarest pets in the game.

How to acquire the Spirit of Competition pet

Spirit of Competition can be bought at the Trading Post for 650 Trader’s Tender. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re already not a proud owner of Spirit of Competition, you can buy it during the Trading Post August sale of 2023 for 650 Trader’s Tender, a special currency earned by completing monthly Trading Post activities.

To get it, head to either the Orgrimmar or Stormwind Trading Post, depending on your faction, and talk to the Trading Post vendors. Find this pet on the list of offered wares, select it, and click the Purchase button. As soon as you buy it, you can find it in your Collections tab and it should be ready to join you in battle.

If you’re running low on Trader’s Tender this month or your shopping list is already too long, you can freeze Spirit of Competition and you can buy it later. Remember, you can only freeze one item per account, so choose wisely.

Blizzard Entertainment also promised that items will come back to the Trading Post’s rotation, but it’s hard to say if all items will make a comeback and when exactly that will happen. So, I advise you to grab the Spirit of Competition pet as soon as possible if it’s on top of your wish list.

