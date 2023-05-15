How to get Ornate Black Dragon Labwear in WoW Dragonflight

The Ornate Black Dragon Labwear is a new outfit introduced to WoW Dragonflight in its latest patch, Patch 10.1, which went live on May 2. Chances are, you’ve opened up the appearances tab in your collections menu, have seen this outfit, and are wondering how to get it.

Dragonflight has introduced plenty of outfits to the game, with 12 different outfits (each with various colorations) coming to WoW. Many of the outfits that were introduced with Dragonflight are exclusively cosmetic, and the Ornate Black Dragon Labwear is no exception.

The Ornate Black Dragon Labwear is a three-piece outfit that includes cosmetic items for the shoulders, cloak, and chest gear slots. The outfit itself has a black-and-red tint to it, with another blue-and-white variant being available. Thankfully, the Ornate Black Dragon Labwear is one of the easier-to-get outfits in WoW Dragonflight, although you’ll have to do a little bit of reputation grinding if you want the outfit to be yours.

How to earn the Ornate Black Dragon Labwear in WoW Dragonflight

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only requirement to earn the Ornate Black Dragon Labwear is to earn renown level 16 with the Loamm Niffen. Upon reaching that threshold, you can head back to Loamm in Zaralek Cavern and speak with Harlowe Marl, the Loamm Niffen quartermaster to earn the outfit. Harlowe Marl can be found at coordinates [56.50, 55.69] in Zaralek Cavern.

Getting renown level 16 with the Loamm Niffen can take you a bit of time, but reputation can be farmed daily by completing world quests, participating in public events, and killing rare elite spawns in Zaralek Cavern. The Patch 10.1 campaign can be a great source of reputation with the Niffen since each chapter will earn you a reputation token that instantly gives you a level of renown, if not a decent chunk of a whole level.

If you’re grinding reputation in Zaralek Cavern daily, you should hit renown 16 with the Loamm Niffen in about two to three weeks, while every player who takes part in Zaralek Cavern content should hit maximum renown with the faction by the time the patch comes to a close.

