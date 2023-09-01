How to get more Secrets of Azeroth clues in WoW Dragonflight

Although the new event is certainly fun, you'll have to wait patiently for new mysteries.

The Secrets of Azeroth event is live in World of Warcraft Dragonflight, giving players the chance to be a detective and uncover some of WoW’s mysteries through unmarked quests. These quests are completable solely through riddles, and after completing a couple, it’s easy to get addicted to running around Azeroth and solving some of WoW’s new mysteries.

The only problem is that Secrets of Azeroth is a time-gated event, meaning new clues and secrets only pop up at specific time intervals during the course of the event. Thankfully, players will have over two weeks to complete all of the mysteries and unlock the rewards associated with Secrets of Azeroth, provided they log into WoW each day and keep up with the new mysteries available to them.

Completing all of the individual mysteries during Secrets of Azeroth is necessary for the “Whodunnit?” meta achievement, which also awards the new alpaca mount associated with the event: Pattie. Here’s how to get more clues so you can start working your way toward that accomplishment.

When do new Secrets of Azeroth clues unlock?

Players will have access to new Secrets of Azeroth mysteries every day during the course of the event. A new mystery appears every day during the event precisely at 5pm CT.

Secrets of Azeroth will run from Aug. 31 to Sept. 14, giving access to a total of 15 individual secrets to uncover. After completing the “Preserving Rarities” quest—which you can pick up from Preservationist Kathos in Valdrakken—you’ll have access to the first real secret quest chain, which involves the Tuskarr Ceremonial Spear in Iskaara.

Thankfully, if you miss a new mystery on a given day during the event, you won’t miss out on the fun. You’ll be able to go back to Preservationist Kathos at any time to catch up on all of the secret questlines you need for the meta achievement. The easiest way to tell how many secrets you need to catch up on is to check how many days have passed since Aug. 31. That number should be the number of available secrets to you, assuming you haven’t started any work on the event yet.

If you want to wait until the very end of the Secrets of Azeroth event, you can do all of the mysteries in one sitting, although we don’t recommend this since they can be a little time-consuming.

Secrets of Azeroth will be live in WoW Dragonflight until Sept. 14.

