How to get Incandescent Essence enchant in WoW Dragonflight

If you’ve been walking around Valdrakken in World of Warcraft Dragonflight, you may have noticed players with a new glowy head enchant. This is the Incandescent Essence enchant that not only looks cool but also gives you unique bonuses based on your class.

If you’re thinking of getting this enchant yourself, I’m afraid it’s not that simple. While I absolutely recommend you go and get it, this will take you several weeks of raiding. Fortunately, you can do everything using Raid Finder, so at least you don’t need a progression guild.

Before you get the Incandescent Essence enchant in WoW Dragonflight

Gnarlroot. Image via WoWhead

First, make sure you’re on a max-level character with the Emerald Dream unlocked. Once all that is done, open up your Raid Finder and queue for Amirdrassil, the Dream’s Hope. If this is your first time doing the raid, I recommend you start from the first wing.

Wait for the Raid Finder to match you with a group, and get ready for some light raiding. Kill the first boss (Gnarlroot) and loot him. Hopefully you got some good items, but even if you didn’t, you will still receive the Twisted Dreaming Essence. This starts the quest Essence of a Broken Dream, and you’ll be able to turn it in immediately.

If you turn around to where you started the raid, you should see Merithra. Turn in the quest you just started, and she should give you another quest called The Power of Dreams. This is the quest you need to finish to unlock the Incandescent Essence.

How to unlock the Incandescent Essence in WoW Dragonflight

Merithra. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock the Incandescent Essence in WoW Dragonflight, you need to finish The Power of Dreams quest. Be warned, this is going to take a while.

To finish The Power of Dream, you need to beat several Amirdrassil bosses and loot their specific items. You must also kill them a few more times so you can loot 50 Echoed Ephamera. This item randomly drops from bosses in the Amirdrassil, the Dream’s Hope raid. You can loot anywhere from zero to three of these per downed boss.

Because you can fight each Amirdrassil boss only once per week, you are limited to how many Echoed Ephemera you can loot, hence why finishing this quest will take you several weeks. It took me five weeks to get enough, but that’s only because I started this quest when only the first raid wing was unlocked, so I imagine it will take you about three weeks if you clear the entire Amirdrassil raid once per week.

After you gather enough Ephemera, talk to Merithra, who should be at the Central Encampment, and she will give you another quest that rewards you with the Incandescent Essence Helm Enchant.

How to use the Incandescent Essence in WoW Dragonflight

The best thing about Incandescent Essence is that it’s not consumed on use. You can keep this thing in your inventory and use it on several different helmets like an infinite enchanting scroll.

It gets even better. Depending on your class and role, the enchant triggers certain procs. Tanks get a nasty fire attack, healers apply a barrier that absorbs damage, ranged DPS summon a parliament of blazing spirit owls, and melee DPS conjure a fire blade that deals single-target or cleave damage, depending on how many enemies are near.

Overall, this is not only a cool-looking enchantment but also a very useful one. I highly recommend you start raiding right away, even if you only use Raid Finder, to start working toward getting Incandescent Essence. Happy raiding!