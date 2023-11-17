WoW Dragonflight: How to start and complete The Power of Dreams quest

It’s going to take a while to finish this one.

The Power of Dreams is a raid quest centered around the Amirdrassil, the Dream’s Hope raid in WoW Dragonflight. The quest requires that you defeat certain bosses in the raid but also collect 50 items, which all bosses in the raid randomly drop.

Here’s what you need to start and finish The Power of Dreams quest.

How to start The Power of Dreams quest in WoW Dragonflight

To begin The Power of Dreams quest, you must get into the Amirdrassil raid. So polish your gear, brush up on your role mechanics, and prepare for raiding. Don’t worry, it took me less than a week to get enough gear for basic raiding after hitting level 70.

Fortunately, even if you don’t have a dedicated raiding group, you can still do this via Raid Finder. But only the first LFR Wing is available until Nov. 21, so using this method will take even longer. Fortunately, it will be enough to start this quest.

Ideally, you’ll need a raiding party to clear the entire raid and be well on your way to finish the quest sooner.

Gnarlroot. Image via WoWhead

After you get into the raid, you have to kill the first boss, Gnarlroot. Kill him, and Merithra will appear with the quest. Accept it immediately because she will disappear if you take too long, and you’ll have to kill Gnarloroot again next week just to get the quest, as Reddit user u/BearlyLogical points out. Being the completionist that I am, I grabbed the quest right away.

Now that we have the quest, the fun can begin, and it will take a few weeks of raiding, unfortunately.

What do you need to complete the Power of Dreams quest in WoW Dragonflight?

To complete the quest, you need to gather some raid quest items. Here’s everything you need:

50 Echoed Ephemera – every boss in the Amirdrassil raid can drop one

– every boss in the Amirdrassil raid can drop one Igira’s Cruel Nightmare – dropped by Igira the Cruel (second boss)

– dropped by Igira the Cruel (second boss) Larodar’s Fiery Reverie – dropped by Larodar (fourth boss if you fight Volcoross first)

– dropped by Larodar (fourth boss if you fight Volcoross first) Smolderon’s Delusions of Grandeur – dropped by Smolderon (fifth Boss, can be fought after Larodar)

– dropped by Smolderon (fifth Boss, can be fought after Larodar) Tindral’s Fowl Fantasia – dropped by Tindral Sageswift (sixth Boss, can be fought after Smolderon)

Most of these are dropped by specific raid bosses, except for Echoed Ephemera, which is going to take a while.

How to complete the Power of Dreams quest in WoW Dragonflight

By this point, I will assume you have a dedicated raiding party ready to repeatedly clear the Amirdrassil raid. If you don’t, you’ll have to wait until all Raid Finder wings are released, which won’t happen until Dec. 5, according to WoWhead.

The good news is that to get four of the five items needed to complete the quest, you need to defeat Igira the Cruel, Larodar, Smolderon, and Tindral Sageswift. Each of them will drop their unique quest item.

Now for the bad news: For the 50 Echoed Ephemera, you’ll need to keep defeating bosses in the Amirdrassil raid until you have enough. Unfortunately, since there are only nine bosses available, this means that you can only get nine per entire raid.

That’s not even the worst part, though. The drop rate for Echoed Ephemera is extremely low, according to WoWhead users. Some have reported they have cleared the entire raid and only received one, while others have received more, but not for every single boss encounter. I did about three bosses and managed to get three, so I guess I was one of the lucky ones. When I tried the raid using Raid Finder, however, I didn’t get a single one. We’ll see if I have better luck next week. Players need to manually loot each boss to grab the Echoed Ephemera.

At the time of writing, nobody has completed the quest because the raid only came out on Nov. 7, and not enough time has passed for players to collect enough Echoed Ephemera. We’ll keep you updated in the upcoming weeks.

In short, getting 50 Echoed Ephemera will take several weeks, if not months, since you can only do the raid once weekly. I know I’ll be working on getting them, but it’s hard to say how long it will take given how randomly they drop.

All rewards for completing the Power of Dreams quest in WoW Dragonflight

The reward for completing the Power of Dreams quest is a measly 84 gold and 24 silver. Don’t let that discourage you, though. If you continue the questline after completing the Power of Dreams, you’ll eventually be able to get Incandescent Essence.

The Incandescent Essence is the ultimate helmet transmog item. It permanently imbues a helmet with fiery dreams of your vanquished foes. So… it’s a cool glow. It’s also unique depending on your class specialization and is not consumed on use. I’m definitely trying it on my Holy Priest.

It will take a lot of work, but by the time you finish the Power of the Dream quest, you’ll have gained a lot of knowledge about the Amirdrassil raid and, hopefully, a cool new transmog for your helmet. For the Horde! Oh, and for the Alliance, I guess!