How to get Everburning Key in WoW Dragonflight

Regardless of the patch or expansion, there are always hidden treasures and wonders in World of Warcraft waiting to be explored. Secured Shipment Caches are prime examples of this in WoW Dragonflight, and players will need Everburning Keys to unlock them.

World quests and events have been vital parts of WoW Dragonflight, and they also play an essential role when it comes to obtaining Everburning Keys.

Though our main characters have been keeping up with Dragonflight, the same might not be said for our alternative characters. With our backup squads falling behind in terms of progression, the Everburning Keys are too good of a deal to pass up since the Secured Shipment Cache is filled with some much-needed items.

Where to get Everburning Keys in WoW Dragonflight

Open your map and search for a Fyrakk Assault icon in Dragon Isles.

Go to the Fyrakk Assault and eliminate all enemies while collecting five Wards of Igira.

With five Wards of Igira in your inventory, use the Suffusion Crucibles in the area, and defeat the elite mobs that spawn.

These elites drop Wards of Fyrakk, and you’ll need five of them.

With five Wards of Fyrakk, use the Suffusion Mold at the assault site, this will spawn the final elite that drops an Everburning Key.

Fyrakk Assault icon – Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment Ward of Fyrakk – Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Players will need three Everburning Keys to unlock a Secured Shipment Cache, which is also located in Fyrakk Assaults. These world events appear randomly in a Dragon Isle and remain active for a week.

Inside the cache, players can find flightstones, gold, and other materials that can be used to upgrade gear alongside catch-up gear. If you’ve been late to the expansion, unlocking this chest can help you get up to speed and help you leave your mark in Mythic+ dungeons.