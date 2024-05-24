How to get Chaos Orbs in WoW Cataclysm Classic

In World of Warcraft Cataclysm Classic, one of the most important reagents you can farm, regardless of your profession, is Chaos Orbs.

Recommended Videos

These orbs are used by nearly every crafter in the game, and they’re used for endgame recipes. You cannot craft pieces of endgame epic-quality (purple) gear without Chaos Orbs. They’re easily the most important common denominator in strong crafted items.

Whether you’re a leatherworker, engineer, blacksmith, or tailor, Chaos Orbs are going to be of the utmost importance, especially in the early stages of Cataclysm when everyone is on the hunt for marginal pre-raid gear upgrades. Here’s how you can most effectively farm Heroic dungeons in WoW Cataclysm Classic for Chaos Orbs.

Chaos Orb farming methods in WoW Cataclysm Classic

Chaos Orbs are coveted by almost every crafter in WoW Cataclysm. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Chaos Orbs drop off final bosses from each of the game’s Heroic dungeons. You can farm Heroic dungeons in WoW Cataclysm once daily as each Heroic dungeon has a 24-hour lockout. There are nine Heroic dungeons you can farm for Chaos Orbs at the start of Cataclysm Classic, and you should be pushing through them daily if you want to maximize your chances at getting the crafting reagent, in addition to any potential loot that drops from them.

To run Heroic dungeons and start farming Chaos Orbs, you’ll need to be at least level 85 (which you likely already are if you’re interested in crafting gear with Chaos Orbs), and you must be at least fairly well-geared. We recommend running Normal dungeons or grinding reputation with open-world Cataclysm factions to gear up your characters to a point where they’re strong enough to enter relatively difficult Heroic dungeons confidently.

One Chaos Orb drops per Heroic dungeon, and they’re bind-on-pickup, meaning you cannot trade them between group members. In the original run of Cataclysm, Chaos Orbs became tradable after Patch 4.3, but it’s unclear when that feature will make it to the Classic version of the game.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more