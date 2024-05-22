Trees in Twilight Highlands in WoW Cataclysm
Image via Blizzard Entertainment
Category:
World of Warcraft

Where to find the Warhammer Clan quartermaster in WoW Cataclysm Classic

Show me the gear.
Image of Izabela Tomakic
Izabela Tomakic
|
Published: May 22, 2024 08:51 am

Even though I detest farming reputations in World of Warcraft, they offer incredible rewards, especially gear. The Warhammer Clan quartermaster has great gear for pretty much all classes.

Recommended Videos

The Warhammer Clan are dwarves living in The Hinterlands and Twilight Highlands. It’s easy to start with the Warhammer Clan reputation because you’ll reach Honored level if you complete the main quest line in Twilight Highlands. Make sure to equip their tabard to gain reputation in dungeons. Besides all that, you can complete five daily quests in the zone. While four dailies grant 250 reputation, one gives you even 350. Here’s where to find the Warhammer Clan quartermaster.

Location of the Warhammer Clan quartermaster in WoW Cataclysm Classic

Map of Twilight Highlands, showing the exact location of Wildhammer Clan quartermaster
Wildhammer Clan quartermaster location. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

The Warhammer Clan quartermaster, Craw MacGraw, is located in Thundermar at coordinates 48, 30. He’s a dwarf located inside a house on the right side of the settlement when facing the inn.

Gear sold from the Warhammer Clan quartermaster in WoW Cataclysm Classic

The gear from this vendor isn’t expensive. Here’s the full list of items.

ReputationItemGear slotGear type
FriendlyTabard of the Wildhammer ClanTabard
HonoredGloves of Aetherial RumorsHandsCloth
HonoredHelm of the SkyborneHeadMail
HonoredMantle of Wild FeathersShoulderLeather
HonoredSwiftflight LeggingsLegsLeather
ReveredArcanum of the WildhammerEnchant for your headEnchant
ReveredBand of Singing GrassFingerN/A
ReveredCrown of WingsHeadPlate
ReveredGryphon Talon GauntletsHandsPlate
ReveredWindhome HelmHeadMail
ExaltedBelt of the UntamedWaistLeather
ExaltedGryphon Rider’s BootsFeetPlate
ExaltedLightning Flash PendantNeckN/A
ExaltedStormbolt GlovesHandsLeather

Remember, you can farm reputation with other factions in Cataclysm Classic. Besides the Warhammer Clan, the Earthen Ring quartermaster offers some worthwhile gear.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to start and complete the One With the Ground quest in WoW Cataclysm Classic
Deephole zone full of crystals and minerals
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to start and complete the One With the Ground quest in WoW Cataclysm Classic
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic May 22, 2024
Read Article How to start and complete the Question the Slaves quest in WoW Cataclysm Classic
Image of Deepholm from bird's-eye view
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to start and complete the Question the Slaves quest in WoW Cataclysm Classic
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic May 22, 2024
Read Article How to get Lesser Charm of Good Fortune in WoW MoP Remix
WoW Pandaren wearing the Cloak of Infinite Potential
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to get Lesser Charm of Good Fortune in WoW MoP Remix
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić May 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to start and complete the One With the Ground quest in WoW Cataclysm Classic
Deephole zone full of crystals and minerals
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to start and complete the One With the Ground quest in WoW Cataclysm Classic
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic May 22, 2024
Read Article How to start and complete the Question the Slaves quest in WoW Cataclysm Classic
Image of Deepholm from bird's-eye view
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to start and complete the Question the Slaves quest in WoW Cataclysm Classic
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic May 22, 2024
Read Article How to get Lesser Charm of Good Fortune in WoW MoP Remix
WoW Pandaren wearing the Cloak of Infinite Potential
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to get Lesser Charm of Good Fortune in WoW MoP Remix
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić May 22, 2024
Author
Izabela Tomakic
Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.