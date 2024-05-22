Where to find the Warhammer Clan quartermaster in WoW Cataclysm Classic

Even though I detest farming reputations in World of Warcraft, they offer incredible rewards, especially gear. The Warhammer Clan quartermaster has great gear for pretty much all classes.

Recommended Videos

The Warhammer Clan are dwarves living in The Hinterlands and Twilight Highlands. It’s easy to start with the Warhammer Clan reputation because you’ll reach Honored level if you complete the main quest line in Twilight Highlands. Make sure to equip their tabard to gain reputation in dungeons. Besides all that, you can complete five daily quests in the zone. While four dailies grant 250 reputation, one gives you even 350. Here’s where to find the Warhammer Clan quartermaster.

Location of the Warhammer Clan quartermaster in WoW Cataclysm Classic

Wildhammer Clan quartermaster location. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

The Warhammer Clan quartermaster, Craw MacGraw, is located in Thundermar at coordinates 48, 30. He’s a dwarf located inside a house on the right side of the settlement when facing the inn.

Gear sold from the Warhammer Clan quartermaster in WoW Cataclysm Classic

The gear from this vendor isn’t expensive. Here’s the full list of items.

Reputation Item Gear slot Gear type Friendly Tabard of the Wildhammer Clan Tabard – Honored Gloves of Aetherial Rumors Hands Cloth Honored Helm of the Skyborne Head Mail Honored Mantle of Wild Feathers Shoulder Leather Honored Swiftflight Leggings Legs Leather Revered Arcanum of the Wildhammer Enchant for your head Enchant Revered Band of Singing Grass Finger N/A Revered Crown of Wings Head Plate Revered Gryphon Talon Gauntlets Hands Plate Revered Windhome Helm Head Mail Exalted Belt of the Untamed Waist Leather Exalted Gryphon Rider’s Boots Feet Plate Exalted Lightning Flash Pendant Neck N/A Exalted Stormbolt Gloves Hands Leather

Remember, you can farm reputation with other factions in Cataclysm Classic. Besides the Warhammer Clan, the Earthen Ring quartermaster offers some worthwhile gear.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more