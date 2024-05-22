Where to find the Warhammer Clan quartermaster in WoW Cataclysm Classic

Even though I detest farming reputations in World of Warcraft, they offer incredible rewards, especially gear. The Warhammer Clan quartermaster has great gear for pretty much all classes.
The Warhammer Clan are dwarves living in The Hinterlands and Twilight Highlands. It’s easy to start with the Warhammer Clan reputation because you’ll reach Honored level if you complete the main quest line in Twilight Highlands. Make sure to equip their tabard to gain reputation in dungeons. Besides all that, you can complete five daily quests in the zone. While four dailies grant 250 reputation, one gives you even 350. Here’s where to find the Warhammer Clan quartermaster.
Location of the Warhammer Clan quartermaster in WoW Cataclysm Classic
The Warhammer Clan quartermaster, Craw MacGraw, is located in Thundermar at coordinates 48, 30. He’s a dwarf located inside a house on the right side of the settlement when facing the inn.
Gear sold from the Warhammer Clan quartermaster in WoW Cataclysm Classic
The gear from this vendor isn’t expensive. Here’s the full list of items.
|Reputation
|Item
|Gear slot
|Gear type
|Friendly
|Tabard of the Wildhammer Clan
|Tabard
|–
|Honored
|Gloves of Aetherial Rumors
|Hands
|Cloth
|Honored
|Helm of the Skyborne
|Head
|Honored
|Mantle of Wild Feathers
|Shoulder
|Leather
|Honored
|Swiftflight Leggings
|Legs
|Leather
|Revered
|Arcanum of the Wildhammer
|Enchant for your head
|Enchant
|Revered
|Band of Singing Grass
|Finger
|N/A
|Revered
|Crown of Wings
|Head
|Plate
|Revered
|Gryphon Talon Gauntlets
|Hands
|Plate
|Revered
|Windhome Helm
|Head
|Exalted
|Belt of the Untamed
|Waist
|Leather
|Exalted
|Gryphon Rider’s Boots
|Feet
|Plate
|Exalted
|Lightning Flash Pendant
|Neck
|N/A
|Exalted
|Stormbolt Gloves
|Hands
|Leather
Remember, you can farm reputation with other factions in Cataclysm Classic. Besides the Warhammer Clan, the Earthen Ring quartermaster offers some worthwhile gear.