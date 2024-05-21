One of the newest factions introduced to WoW Cataclysm Classic is the Earthen Ring, a group of Shamans who play a major role in restoring the natural order of Azeroth after the breaking of the planet by the nefarious black dragon Deathwing.

Like all other factions in the new expansion, the Earthen Ring has a quartermaster who sells high-value goods, including pieces of gear that scale up to Epic (purple) quality, depending on how much reputation you’ve earned with the faction.

Unfortunately for players, the Earthen Ring has easily the most inconveniently placed quartermaster in the game. If you’re struggling to find Provisioner Arok, the Earthen Ring quartermaster in WoW Cataclysm Classic, here’s where you can track him down.

WoW Cataclysm: Earthen Ring quartermaster location

The Earthen Ring quartermaster is named Arok, and he can be found in the underwater zone of Vashj’ir. The quartermaster is found at Silver Tide Hollow in the Shimmering Expanse subzone of Vashj’ir.

Silver Tide Hollow has an incredibly colorful entryway. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The entrance to Silver Tide Hollow can be found at coordinates [50, 38] in the Shimmering Expanse and can be easily identified by the yellow fronds outside of the cave’s entrance. While the opening to the cave is underwater, the quartermaster you’re looking for and all of the other Earthen Ring NPCs inside the cave are standing on an above-water platform.

Although you’ll eventually get to Silver Tide Hollow by progressing the Vashj’ir storyline (the area is unlocked about four hours into your journey depending on your pace), you can head directly to Silver Tide Hollow if you’re impatient as the quartermaster for the Earthen Ring is not locked behind any quests or time investments.

