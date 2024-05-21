Vashj'ir underwater zone in WoW
Image via Blizzard Entertainment
Category:
World of Warcraft

How to get to Vashj’ir in WoW Cataclysm Classic

Let's go swimming.
Image of Izabela Tomakic
Izabela Tomakic
|
Published: May 21, 2024 05:46 am

Vashj’ir is an iconic underwater zone in World of Warcraft Cataclysm Classic, packed with quests, unique mobs, and a ton of content waiting to be discovered.

Recommended Videos

It’s a level 80 to 82 zone, but you can’t reach it until you unlock it. Once unlocked, you can use portals from Orgrimmar and Stormwind to reach the zone. Here’s a detailed guide on how to get to Vashj’ir in WoW Cataclysm Classic

Vashj’ir quest chain in WoW Cataclysm Classic

You can get to Vashj’ir by completing the introductory quests. The starting quest, A Personal Summons, must be completed by both Alliance and Horde players.

Alliance players can pick it up from Hero’s Call Board in Stormwind in The Trade District at coordinates 32, 71, and Horde players will find it in the Valley of Strenght in Orgrimmar at coordinates 49, 76. 

After you get that quest, follow the chain and complete:

  • A Personal Summons
  • The Eye of the Storm
  • Into The Abyss
  • Hero’s Call: Vashj’ir!
  • To the Depths  
  • Call of Duty
  • Sea Legs
  • Pay It Forward
  • Rest For the Weary

This is a short quest chain introducing you to Vashj’ir. You need to be at least level 80 to start it. 

Portal to Vashj’ir in WoW Cataclysm Classic

After you complete the introductory quest chain, you can use the portal to Vashj’ir. Alliance players can find the portal in the northeast part of Stormwind, at coordinates 74, 18. If you’re playing Horde, head to the circle above The Valley of Wisdom at coordinates 50, 38.

Remember, you can use the portal even if you didn’t complete the quest chain.

Another notable Cataclysm zone is Mount Hyjal. If don’t know how to start the quest, check out our guide

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to start and complete the This Can Only Mean One Thing quest in WoW Cataclysm Classic
Promo art for Cataclysm Classic featuring iconic characters and players
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to start and complete the This Can Only Mean One Thing quest in WoW Cataclysm Classic
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic May 21, 2024
Read Article How to start the WoW Cataclysm Classic expansion
Maelstorm zone in WoW Cataclysm Classic
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to start the WoW Cataclysm Classic expansion
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic May 21, 2024
Read Article How to get the Heavenly Onyx Cloud Serpent mount in WoW
The area leading up to the boss fight where the Sha of Anger is located
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to get the Heavenly Onyx Cloud Serpent mount in WoW
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly May 20, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to start and complete the This Can Only Mean One Thing quest in WoW Cataclysm Classic
Promo art for Cataclysm Classic featuring iconic characters and players
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to start and complete the This Can Only Mean One Thing quest in WoW Cataclysm Classic
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic May 21, 2024
Read Article How to start the WoW Cataclysm Classic expansion
Maelstorm zone in WoW Cataclysm Classic
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to start the WoW Cataclysm Classic expansion
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic May 21, 2024
Read Article How to get the Heavenly Onyx Cloud Serpent mount in WoW
The area leading up to the boss fight where the Sha of Anger is located
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to get the Heavenly Onyx Cloud Serpent mount in WoW
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly May 20, 2024
Author
Izabela Tomakic
Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.