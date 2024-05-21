Vashj’ir is an iconic underwater zone in World of Warcraft Cataclysm Classic, packed with quests, unique mobs, and a ton of content waiting to be discovered.

It’s a level 80 to 82 zone, but you can’t reach it until you unlock it. Once unlocked, you can use portals from Orgrimmar and Stormwind to reach the zone. Here’s a detailed guide on how to get to Vashj’ir in WoW Cataclysm Classic.

Vashj’ir quest chain in WoW Cataclysm Classic

You can get to Vashj’ir by completing the introductory quests. The starting quest, A Personal Summons, must be completed by both Alliance and Horde players.

Vashj’ir quest start in Stormwind. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic Vashj’ir quest start in Orgrimmar. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Alliance players can pick it up from Hero’s Call Board in Stormwind in The Trade District at coordinates 32, 71, and Horde players will find it in the Valley of Strenght in Orgrimmar at coordinates 49, 76.

After you get that quest, follow the chain and complete:

A Personal Summons

The Eye of the Storm

Into The Abyss

Hero’s Call: Vashj’ir!

To the Depths

Call of Duty

Sea Legs

Pay It Forward

Rest For the Weary

This is a short quest chain introducing you to Vashj’ir. You need to be at least level 80 to start it.

Portal to Vashj’ir in WoW Cataclysm Classic

After you complete the introductory quest chain, you can use the portal to Vashj’ir. Alliance players can find the portal in the northeast part of Stormwind, at coordinates 74, 18. If you’re playing Horde, head to the circle above The Valley of Wisdom at coordinates 50, 38.

Vashj’ir portal location in Orgrimmar. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic Vashj’ir portal location in Orgrimmar. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Remember, you can use the portal even if you didn’t complete the quest chain.

