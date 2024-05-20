How to start Mount Hyjal quests in WoW Cataclysm Classic

When you start your leveling journey in World of Warcraft Cataclysm Classic, you’ll be faced with one of the most famous questions the start of any WoW expansion has ever offered: Should you level in Mount Hyjal or Vashj’ir?

The latter of those two choices, Vashj’ir, has earned a bit of a reputation over the years for being an inconvenient zone (although some players do love its underwater aspects). As a result, much of the player base has gravitated toward Mount Hyjal when replaying the Cataclysm questing experience. We expect Mount Hyjal to be flooded with players during the initial stages of Cataclysm Classic, and if you’re looking to hit the ground running, here’s how you can start that experience.

Regardless of your faction, the Mount Hyjal quest starts with the Hero’s Call / Warchief’s Command Board in your capital city with the objective of grabbing transportation to Moonglade. Below, you’ll find full walkthroughs for the start of the Mount Hyjal questing experience for both the Alliance and Horde sides of the faction divide.

How to start Mount Hyjal quests as Horde in Cataclysm Classic

The Mount Hyjal questing experience begins with the quest “Warchief’s Command: Mount Hyjal.” This quest can be picked up from the Warchief’s Command Board right outside of the newly built Grommash Hold in the middle of Orgrimmar.

Head here after picking up the quest from the Warchief’s Command Board. Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports

Once you’ve picked up the quest, head to the Valley of Wisdom at coordinates [40, 50] and speak with Cenarion Emissary Blackhoof, a massive Tauren Druid standing next to the portal that leads to Mount Hyjal. Once you speak with Emissary Blackhoof, you’ll be sent to the Druid sanctuary of Moonglade, where a Night Elven woman named Emissary Windsong will be waiting for you. Pick up the next quest in the intro chain, “As Hyjal Burns,” from Emissary Windsong, and mount the green dragon Arnous to fly to Mount Hyjal. You’ll begin the zone’s questing experience in its de facto capital of Nordrassil.

WoW Cataclysm Classic: Mount Hyjal questing experience start guide for Alliance

The Mount Hyjal quest line begins for Alliance players in Stormwind City’s Trade District, right outside the Auction House in the center of the city. The quest “Hero’s Call: Mount Hyjal” can be picked up from the Hero’s Call Board and turned in at Cenarion Emissary Jademoon in the garden in Stormwind Keep (coordinates [82, 28]).

Head out of the king’s chambers down to the hall to the left to find Jademoon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Cenarion Emissary Jademoon will send you to Moonglade, and once you arrive, speak with Emissary Windsong to continue the quest chain. Eventually, you’ll be in Mount Hyjal, where you’ll fly on the back of Aronus, the green dragon, and get your first glimpse at the reborn Firelord Ragnaros, as well as the upcoming Firelands raid.

For both Alliance and Horde players, As Hyjal Burns can be turned in with Ysera, the green dragon aspect, at Nordrassil once you land from your flight with Aronus.

