Unlike other professions, Cooking hasn’t changed its colors much coming into Dragonflight. In fact, Dragonflight Cooking, just like Cooking in any other expansion, has 100 levels, unique recipes you can get from world drops, feasts, and buff food. The only tricky part of Cooking in Dragonflight is leveling up since you can level by using trainer-taught recipes only up to level 50. For other 50 levels, you need to find other rare recipes that drop from Community Feasts, Iskaara Tuskarr reputation, and Fishing.

One of the most commonly used ingredients for Cooking recipes are Assorted Exotic Spices. Since a real cook doesn’t really like to buy ingredients from auction house and likes to prepare their own spices, it’s essential to know how to get Assorted Exotic Spices in Dragonflight.

So, here’s a guide on how to get Assorted Exotic Spices in Dragonflight.

How to get Assorted Exotic Spices in WoW Dragonflight

There are two main sources of getting your Assorted Exotic Spices in Dragonflight: auction house and crafting them with Cooking. If you picked up Cooking to earn gold, it advises you avoid buying it from auction house, especially because you’ll need large amounts of Assorted Exotic Spices for your future recipes.

If you’re looking to craft this item, you’re in luck because this item is learned early when leveling Cooking. To craft this item, you’ll need two Lava Beetles and one Conveniently Packaged Ingredients. Conveniently Packaged Ingredients are a reagent that can be bought from General Goods, Cooking Supplies, and Trade Goods vendors on the Dragon Isles.

Lava Beetles, on the other hand, are a bit more difficult to find. Normally, Lava Beetles can come from various herbs on the Dragon Isles. Aside from that, Lava Beetles can be fished in the lava pools in the Waking Shores near the Obsidian Sanctum. Since Lava Beetles are a bit more expensive on auction house, it’d better to pick up either Fishing or Herbalism and gather them on your own.

Once you have all your ingredients, you can create a fire or head to the nearest inn and start cooking your Assorted Exotic Spices.