How to get and use Neltharion Gift Tokens in WoW Dragonflight

In World of Warcraft Dragonflight, players have had the chance to experience many new features, storylines and quests, races, and an overhaul in many of the WoW systems. Since its release, there have been a few patch updates, the latest, Patch 10.0.7.

In this latest WoW update, players have enjoyed a new area called the Forbidden Reach and the Zskera Vaults, which offer many challenges and items for players, including a new ring that can house the new Primordial Stones. And one of the items that players may have come across is Neltharion Gift Tokens.

So, what are Neltharion Gift Tokens, and how do you get and use them in Dragonflight?

Neltharion Gift Tokens: How to get them and where to use them

Neltharion Gift Tokens are redeemable gift tokens that were added in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.0.7. Players can get these tokens from Primordial Answers within the Zskera Vaults, and they can be obtained from Primordial Earth, Fire, Water, and Storm Cores from the elementals.

To use Neltharion Gift Tokens, you must find the Prototype Tinker-Tron within the Zskera Vaults. Once you locate him, you can redeem your tokens for a specific item called the Tattered Gift Package.

The items you receive when opening the package vary. There’s a chance you may get things like a Recycled Scroll, Clockwork Azshara, or a Broken I.W.I.N Button.

So, if you’re enjoying the Zskera Vault content, this is how to get the Neltharion Gift Tokens and how to use them in WoW Dragonflight.