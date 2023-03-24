In Patch 10.0.7, we venture back, or for some for the first time, to the Forbidden Reach. There, we can explore the one-man instance the Zskera Vaults, get our hands on Onyx Annulet and Primordial Stones, and learn more about the events after Raszageth’s fall and freeing of her cousins that are plotting against the Dragon Aspects and the Titans.

To add the final touches to the patch, Blizzard Entertainment has and will continue to ship hotfixes that deal with bugs and biggest DPS, healing, and tanking outliers.

Here you find all Dragonflight Patch 10.0.7 hotfixes in one place.

All WoW Dragonflight hotfixes in Patch 10.0.7

March 21, 2023

Classes

Druid

Guardian

Fixed an error causing Layered Mane and Reinvigoration to revert to previous values.

Enemies and NPCs

Fixed an issue that could cause Mad-Eye Carrey to retain his Captain’s Duty buff, even after his crew was killed.

Player versus Player

Warlock

Demonology

Demonfire damage from Demonic Tyrant is now increased by 25 percent in PvP Combat (was 75 percent).

March 22, 2023

Classes

Paladin

Retribution

Fixed an issue that caused Aura of Reckoning to not function with the Crusading Strikes talent.

Warlock

Fixed an issue where Demonic Inspiration’s pet bonus would be applied to the Warlock instead.

Fixed an issue where Wrathful Minion’s pet bonus would be applied to the Warlock instead.

Dungeons and raids

Razorfen Kraul

Fixed an issue that caused Overlord Ramtusk to sometimes inflict excessive damage to players when Timewalking.

Temple of the Jade Serpent

Fixed an issue that caused Liu Flameheart to attack players after summoning Yu’lon.

Enemies and NPCs

Rare enemies in the Forbidden Reach have had their hit points increased.

Veltrax now gives appropriate loot.

Quests

Valdrakken

“Aiding the Accord: Zskera Vaults” will now auto-complete the objective to open a vault door if you’ve already opened all vault doors for the week.

Zskera Vaults

Players should no longer be able to enter the Zskera Vault while in a raid. Zskera Vault keys will not function on doors if you are in a raid.

If you opened every door in the Zskera Vaults and failed to get the “Every Door, Every Where, All At Once” achievement, please re-enter the vaults before the reset, and it should award you the achievement.

March 23, 2023

Characters

Fixed an issue where player titles were not properly displaying above their character.

Classes

Demon Hunter

Havoc

Fixed an issue that caused Blind Fury (Talent) to provide incorrect bonus values.

Priest

Holy

Healing and damage from Divine Image should now be properly attributed to the Priest who summoned it.

Shaman

Restoration

Resolved an issue causing Swirling Currents to not properly benefit Cloudburst Totem. The aura tooltip will be incorrect until next patch.

Warlock

Affliction

Fixed an issue where Corruption was dealing an extra damage tick on application.

Dungeons and raids

Mythic+

Spiteful affix

Fixed an issue where Spiteful Shades would leave behind a silhouette after dying.

Enemies and NPCs

Forbidden Reach

Reduced Bonesifter Marwak’s base health by 20 percent.

Fixed an issue where some of the Furbolg’s dialogue would display incorrectly.

Items and Rewards

Primordial Stones

Cold Frost Stone effect increased by 12 percent.

Deluging Water Stone effect increased by 22 percent.

Desirous Blood Stone effect increased by 18.5 percent. Decreased trigger rate.

Echoing Thunder Stone effect increased by 12 percent.

Excluding Steam Stone effect increased by 25 percent.

Flame Licked Stone effect increased by 12 percent.

Freezing Ice Stone effect increased by 12 percent.

Gleaming Iron Stone effect increased by 12 percent.

Humming Arcane Stone – Fixed an issue that caused it to trigger more than intended.

Indomitable Earth Stone effect increased by 12 percent.

Pestilent Plague Stone effect increased by 72 percent.

Raging Magma Stone effect increased by 12 percent.

Searing Smokey Stone effect increased by 34 percent.

Shining Obsidian Stone effect increased by 12 percent.

Storm Infused Stone effect increased by 34 percent.

Wild Spirit Stone effect increased by 50 percent.

Quests

Fixed an issue causing players to remain phased in the Lion’s Pride Inn, after completing the Human Heritage questline.

Zskera Vaults