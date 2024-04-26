How to get and use Awakened Tempostones in WoW Dragonflight

World of Warcraft Dragonflight season four introduced a couple of new currencies, including Awakened Tempstones.

In a similar fashion to Antique Bronze Bullion, you can use Awakened Tempstones to get gear. While bullions get you regular gear, you can use Awakened Tempstones to get tier sets. Season four will last until The War Within expansion or its pre-patch. Until then, you have plenty of time to collect Awakened Tempstones in Dragonflight.

How to get Awakened Tempstones in WoW Dragonflight

Awakened Tempstones drop from the final bosses in the Awakened raids. It can drop on any difficulty, from Looking-for-Raid to Mythic. Depending on the difficulty, the gear you buy with it will be on different tracks.

Awakened Tempstones drop raid-wide and have no class or armor-type restrictions. This currency is another way to get tier sets, but not the main one. The best way has always been to raid as much as possible and hope for great rolls when the tier piece drops.

How to use Awakened Tempstones in WoW Dragonflight

Runaagos.

Take your Awakaned Tempstones to Runaagos in the Parting Glass in Valdrakken and exchange it for any tier piece you need. Runaagos is a blue Dragonkind NPC who’ll exchange one Awakened Tempstone for one tier piece. He’s near the wall on the right, at coordinates 74.85, 46.64.

All the gear he has to offer is class and armor-specific. That means you can buy tier gear for your class. I recommend using your Awakened Tempstones carefully. You can get tier gear from raids, Catalyst, and this vendor. Aim first to collect as many tier pieces as possible and then upgrade them. The bonuses are too good to miss out on.

