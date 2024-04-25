World of Warcraft Dragonflight season four introduced a handful of new currencies, but one of the most sought-after is the Antique Bronze Bullion.

Using Antique Bronze Bullion, you can head to the Parting Glass in Valdrakken and get gear, transmog, and a mount. This currency is tied to Dragonflight raids, and, unfortunately, you can’t get it through PvP or Mythic+ dungeons. In season four, you can complete Awakened raids. These include the three original expansion raids, Vault of the Incarnates, Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible, and Amirdrassil, the Dream’s Hope. One of these raids becomes Awakened each week, increasing its difficulty and item level gear. Here’s how to get Antique Bronze Bullion in Dragonflight.

How to get Antique Bronze Bullion in WoW Dragonflight – Answered

You can get Antique Bronze Bullion by defeating Awakened raid bosses. This can be from any raid difficulty as long as you defeat the boss. You earn one Antique Bronze Bullion per character per week. The cap increases every week for the remainder of the season. Luckily for you, there’s a catch-up mechanic and if you miss a couple of weeks of raiding, you can get all the Antique Bronze Bullion you missed.

If you’re not big on raiding, I recommend completing it on the Looking-for-raid difficulty. This shouldn’t take longer than an hour (unless you wipe). The mechanics shouldn’t be too demanding on this difficulty, and if you have the Deadly Boss Mods addons, you should be able to stay alive. Looking-for-raid bosses usually have a smaller health pool, deal less damage, and have only a few mechanics you have to deal with.

Antique Bronze Bullions for gear in the Parting Glass in Valdrakken. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Antique Bronze Bullions are tied to your character and not your account. That means you can complete raids on as many characters as you want. The rewards are account-wide unless the description says otherwise.

After you get enough Antique Bronze Bullions, head back to the Parting Glass in Valdrakken and buy whatever you want.

