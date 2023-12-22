How to find and defeat Undying Laborer in WoW SoD

Priests and Paladins will need to track down this hard-to-kill enemy for one of their SoD runes.

There are certain enemies in World of Warcraft Classic’s Season of Discovery that multiple classes can defeat to acquire the necessary runes required to fill out their SoD builds.

One such enemy is the Undying Laborer, a mob that Alliance players will run into in Westfall in their efforts to obtain some of the first phase’s new runes. The Undying Laborer is a key component for two runes in phase one of Season of Discovery: Paladins’ Horn of Lordaeron and Priests’ Twisted Faith.

Here’s how you can find the Undying Laborer in WoW Season of Discovery and successfully defeat it, grabbing whichever one of those two runes you need for yourself.

How to kill Undying Laborers in WoW Season of Discovery

Undying Laborers can be found in Westfall, specifically inside of the zone’s mines. There are two mines in the zone where these mobs can be tracked down: the Jangolode Mine at coordinates [45, 24] and the Gold Coast Quarry at coordinates [31, 45]. These skeletal enemies are level 15 elite mobs, so you’ll need to be well-prepared and around that range to successfully take them down.

Gold Coast Quarry is one of the potential locations where you’ll find an Undying Laborer. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Undying Laborers cannot be killed like traditional mobs. Instead of falling over when they hit zero hit points, these enemies will remain alive and attempt to reanimate when you drop their health pool all the way down. Once you lower Undying Laborers’ health to zero, you’ll need to use any ability that deals holy damage to permanently kill them. Paladins will want to use an auto-attack empowered by Seal of Righteousness to accomplish this, while for Priests, Smite will work just fine.

Upon death, Undying Laborers have a chance at dropping the Horn of Lordaeron (Paladin) or Twisted Faith (Priest) runes. These runes—both of which are engraved into the chest item slot—are not guaranteed drops, so you may need to kill several Undying Laborers in the mines to get the rune you’re hunting.