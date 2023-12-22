WoW SoD: How to get the Soul of the Sea in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery

The Soul of the Sea is an essential item for Human Warlock players attempting to find the Shadow Volley rune in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery. To get this item, you need to know where to go and how to extract the item.

Warlocks are one of the best tanking and DPS classes in Season of Discovery phase one, with powerful runes only powering up the class further. Shadow Bolt is the Warlock’s best burst damage tool at level 25 and Shadow Bolt Volley is an incredible rune to increase this spell’s damage and effectiveness.

Unlike other runes that you can purchase, find in the wild, or earn through reputation, the Shadow Bolt Volley rune is obscured behind a hidden quest chain. If you are looking for the Soul of the Sea in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, here’s what you need to do.

How to get the Soul of the Sea in WoW SoD

Old Murk-Eye patrols along the western coast of Westfall. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Soul of the Sea can be found on the level 20 Murloc Old Murk-Eye in Westfall. This is a fairly powerful mob, so I recommend waiting until you hit max level. Use the map above for reference.

To get the item that you need, you need to kill Old Murk-Eye with the Drain Soul. Just as you would normally gain a Soul Shard for eliminating an opponent with Drain Soul, the Soul of the Sea will now appear in your inventory.

What do you do with the Soul of the Sea in WoW SoD

Venture to the edge of Westfall to find the Idol of the Deep and get your rune. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now that you have the Soul of the Sea, find a statue called the Idol of the Deep. Thankfully, this is located very close to where you slew Old Murk-Eye. Approach this area and right-click on the Soul of the Sea to spawn a Horror of the Deep near the idol.

Slay this monster and loot the corpse to get the Rune of Shadowbolts. Use this item in your inventory and apply it to the proper corresponding piece of armor to unlock the Shadow Bolt Volley rune.

Shadow Bolt Volley Rune in WoW SoD explained

Shadow Bolt Volley is a gloves rune that empowers the classic Warlock ability Shadow Bolt. With this rune active, your Shadow Bolt can strike up to five enemies in a chain, restricted at 10 yards, but deals 20 percent less damage.

In raid or dungeon situations, Warlocks can easily climb to the top of the damage charts with Shadow Bolt Volley. Though your single-target damage might take a hit from this, the Warlock still has plenty of other damage options, including pet damage and DoT spells. I highly recommend this rune to anyone running a burst damage Warlock build.