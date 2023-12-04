How to get and use the Offering Coin in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Add one of the most sought-after rune engravements to your Priest build.

WoW Classic’s Season of Discovery has introduced a ton of new spells and secrets to uncover, and one of the most involved scavenger hunts surrounds the Twisted Faith rune engravement for Alliance Priests, which involves using the Offering Coin.

Getting this rune is a multi-step process that will take you through the entirety of Loch Modan, and involves multiple items throughout the open world, many of which don’t have clear-cut instructions attached to them (in typical Season of Discovery fashion). Although you likely won’t spend too much time grabbing the Twisted Faith rune, the steps could trip you up if you’re not careful or well-prepared.

Here’s how to use the Offering Coin, pray to the Altar of the Light, and add the Twisted Faith rune engravement to your Priest build in WoW’s Season of Discovery.

How to get and use the Offering Coin in WoW Classic SoD

The Offering Coin is dropped off of mobs inside the Silver Stream Mine in Loch Modan. The mine can be found at coordinates [35,19], shortly after taking a walk up the main road out of Thelsamar.

Alliance Priests can head there and defeat kobolds—Tunnel Rat Diggers and Tunnel Rat Geomancers will both work—until the coin eventually drops off one of those enemies. The drop rate for the Offering Coin is currently unknown, but if you combine your efforts farming it with the completion of quests like “Filthy Paws” and “Rat Catching,” you’ll end up killing more than enough mobs to likely have it fall into your hands.

Take the left path here. Screenshot by Dot Esports The well can be found at the back of this short path. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once the Offering Coin drops off one of the kobolds found in Silver Stream Mine, head to a nearby wishing well inside the mine, which can be found just inside its main entrance. Instead of taking the main route down into the belly of the mine, make the immediate left and follow it a short distance until you see the well. Once there, use the coin to receive the “Memory of a Devout Champion,” which is needed to pursue the Twisted Faith rune engravement.

How to get Twisted Faith in WoW SoD

Pray at the Altar of the Light to wrap things up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The tooltip on this memory reads “Focus on the Memory to learn a new spell. Requires a mind cleared by meditating on the spiritual mysteries of Azeroth.” Although this might seem cryptic at first, the solution here is quite straightforward. Simply use the memory while buffed with a status effect called “Meditation on the Light,” which can be obtained by praying at an Altar of the Light in Thelsamar, just next to the final building on the town’s right side at coordinates [37, 46].

After combining the Memory of a Devout Champion with the Meditation on the Light buff, you’ll receive the Twisted Faith rune engravement.