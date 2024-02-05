How to craft the Lesser Striking enchantment in WoW Classic

Lesser Striking is one of the most reliable early-game enchantments you could put on any of your weapons in World of Warcraft Classic.

Although it’s not particularly flashy, the extra two damage you get with the Lesser Striking enchantment applied to a weapon is one of the most dependable flat DPS increases you can add to your build while leveling in the midsection of WoW Classic. To enchant a weapon with the Lesser Striking enchantment—which you can learn from any Enchanting trainer in a major city—you’ll need to have an enchanting skill of at least 140.

Here’s what you’ll need to craft Lesser Striking in WoW Classic.

WoW Classic Enchanting: How to craft Enchant Weapon – Lesser Striking

The ingredients you need to create this enchantment are found relatively early on in WoW’s leveling journey. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To enchant your weapon with Lesser Striking, you’ll need three ingredients: Soul Dust, Large Glimmering Shards, and a Runed Silver Rod.

Soul Dust can be earned by disenchanting uncommon (green) items in the bracket of levels 20 to 30. Likewise, Large Glimmering Shards can also be obtained from disenchanting items in a similar level bracket, just of a slightly higher rare (blue) quality. If you run enough dungeons and complete enough open-world content, you’re going to gather enough green and blue items to fill your inventory. Just mass-disenchant all of those and you’ll eventually be littered with Soul Dust and Large Glimmering Shards.

We recommend running dungeons like the Stockades, Deadmines, and even the Blackfathom Deeps raid during the Season of Discovery to yield enough gear you can disenchant. As long as your inventory is filled with high-quality, level-appropriate gear, you’ll be able to gather the necessary reagents to craft the Lesser Striking enchantment.