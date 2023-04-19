It's almost time to gather your friends and level up together in WoW.

The possibility of creating cross-faction guilds in World of Warcraft Dragonflight will become available on May 2, 2023, as a part of the Embers of Neltharion content update, allowing players to complete guild achievements and do both PvE and PvP content with friends from an opposite faction.

If you, like me, enjoy playing as the Alliance but want to play with friends from the Horde, this is the time to do it. But before you create cross-faction guilds with your friends in Dragonflight and start leveling up together, there are a few details that you must know to understand how this new feature will work.

Here’s everything we know about cross-faction guilds in Dragonflight.

How cross-faction guilds work in WoW Dragonflight

First thing first, you and your friends will need to be Battle.net friends or be part of the same Battle.net community to invite or get an invitation to participate in an opposite-faction guild in Dragonflight.

While the Embers of Neltharion update will allow you to fight together with a friend from a different faction, the guild members of the opposite faction will get the benefits from unlocked shared perks, but they won’t be able to contribute to specific achievements in Dragonflight.

The guild affiliation entirely depends on the faction of your guild leader, meaning that guild achievements and vendors will reflect the primary faction. So, for example, if I pick the Alliance and am the guild leader of our group, my faction will be the main one.

The guild repairs and social conveniences like shared chat, as Blizzard noted, will be available to opposite-faction guild members once the cross-faction guilds become available in Dragonflight.

There’s one important thing to remember while you’re allying with opposite-faction friends. While you will be partners in Dragon Isles, you’ll still be considered unfriendly to each other in the outdoor world.