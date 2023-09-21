Getting catch-up gear in WoW Patch 10.2 will be way easier thanks to these changes

Prepare your army of alts for World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.2 because Blizzard is generously buffing gear that drops from world events.

According to Blizzard Entertainment’s latest PTR development notes from Sept. 20, items that drop from world quests and open-world events like Siege on the Dragonbane Keep, Grand Hunts, Fyrakk Assaults, Researchers Under Fire, Time Rifts, and Dreamsurge events will drop higher item level gear. This will make getting catch-up gear way easier.

But, Blizzard didn’t stop there. Repeatable activities will grant you Explorer Gear, while weekly quests will give you gear that’s a notch better—Adventurer.

The change that intrigued me most is that Dilated Time Capsules and Dreamsurge Chrysalis are getting discontinued, and can be sold to vendors for gold in season three. Instead, there will be new currencies—Dilated Time Pod and Dreamsurge Cocoon. Although Blizzard didn’t clarify why this is getting introduced, I believe this new currency will be Binds-to-Blizzard-account, and not soulbound.

Your alts will have a good time in Patch 10.2. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

All these tweaks will be highly appreciated by players who have a small army of alts across different realms, but I believe that the catch-up system should be made even more simple. Instead of world quests and events dropping gear and different currencies, make them drop Flighstones and Crests, and then create a vendor at which you can buy catch-up gear.

Blizzard introduced Flightstones and Crests for this reason, but players again ended with dozens and dozens of different currencies, both in their bags and the currency tab. This is not friendly for returning players, and especially not toward newbies trying to understand the ins and outs of Dragonflight. Besides that, this vendor could offer other goodies like mounts, toys, and reputation tokens, all for Flightstones and Crests.

Dragonflight Patch 10.2 will also introduce the new zone, Emerald Dream, Amirdrassil raid, and a ton of balancing changes, namely for healers, Rogues, and Demon Hunters.

