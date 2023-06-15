Echo Naowh begs Blizzard to fix one WoW Dragonflight spec

Please?

Plenty of times I’ve died immediately after a big pull with Vengeance Demon Hunter as my tank. The moment the Demon Hunter pulls and gathers the enemies, I start dishing out damage. Soon after, the angry pack of mobs is on me, and I have the Release button on my screen. Echo’s Robin “Naowh” Gabay has noticed the same thing and he’s begging Blizzard Entertainment to fix the spec. 

On the day of the weekly reset, June 14, Naowh shared a tweet with his fanbase urging Blizzard to look over Vengeance Demon Hunter’s threat generation. Naowh specifically mentioned Immolation Aura, Sigil of Flame, and Throw Glaive as doing little to no threat generation.

His theory is that these spells don’t have a tank threat modifier and currently the only way to generate threats is to use Spirit Bomb. 

Vengeance Demon Hunters have been on the rise for the past couple of weeks since Blizzard drastically increased their damage output with a hotfix on May 8. Even before the hotfix, Vengeance Demon Hunters were a great choice if you wanted a strong opening burst, consistent damage output, and powerful damage reduction cooldowns.  

On the other hand, they are quite squishy, they have to use their mobility to kite packs of mobs, and they are struggling to keep aggro because their core spells simply don’t generate enough threat. Because of this, some Mythic+ runs can quickly go south.

Blizzard still didn’t address this complaint, but they might surprise us with a hotfix one of these days or major changes to the spec in Patch 10.1.5.

