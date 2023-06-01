One WoW tank spec is on the rise in Mythic+ dungeons for the first time in Dragonflight

Protection Paladins have been the dominant tanks since World of Warcraft Dragonflight season two started, but now they won’t be lonely at the top as a new tank spec is rising in Mythic+ dungeons for the first time this expansion.

Protection Paladins are, without a doubt, still the best tank for Mythic+ dungeons, but Vengeance Demon Hunters have been on the rise for the past couple of weeks with 12.7 percent of the tank population opting for the class first added in Legion in 2016, according to Mythic+ stats site Raider.IO.

Demon Hunters are a class from Legion with two specs. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

But it isn’t all about who’s the most popular tank in Mythic+ dungeons, since high-end tanks like Echo’s Naowh and other high-end tanks are opting for Vengeance Demon Hunter, especially in higher keys.

Raider.IO leaderboard shows the rise of Demon Hunters in Mythic+ dungeons. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Vengeance Demon Hunters have been on the rise for the past couple of weeks thanks to hotfix buffs that came in on May 8 and increased the damage output across the board. So now Vengeance Demon Hunters have strong opening bursts, consistent damage output, and strong damage reduction cooldowns.

In addition to all this, they are a great choice for tanks that are still easing into the whole Mythic+ dungeons challenge. The only downside of this unique leather-wearing tank spec is the initial squishiness and struggle to stay alive during larger pulls.

If you’ve been having doubts if you should pick up Vengeance Demon Hunter, this is your sign to try it now. Demon Hunters don’t have any changes lined up in Patch 10.1.5, so it’s safe to assume it will stay in a strong spot in the second half of Dragonflight season two.

