Believe it or not, celebrities are just like us, and some like to spend a few hours a week in their gaming chairs with their wireless headsets. Several noteworthy names have admitted to playing a game or two, and one rumor doing the rounds is actress Mila Kunis has an interest in World of Warcraft.

Celebrities like Henry Cavill and Simu Liu have shared their passion for things like Warhammer 40K and VALORANT, and while they’re already excellent names to be representing gamers, it’s always nice to add more to that list.

Professional athletes have revealed that they dabble in the gaming sphere, with Dallas Mavericks basketball star Luka Doncic spotted carving up an OW2 match. They are among us, we just have to seek them out.

Does Mila Kunis play World of Warcraft?

This could be Mila. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Mila Kunis has indeed played World of Warcraft. The Black Swan star has shared on multiple occasions that she enjoyed grinding through levels in WoW with a collection of her gaming compatriots.

Kunis has been a part of the gaming community since as early as 2008, according to an interview with Jimmy Kimmel. She even discussed her interest in WoW’s expansion packs and pointed out the necessity of participating in guilds.

She’s still tied to gaming in more ways than one. The Forgetting Sarah Marshall actor collaborated with members of the WoW team in July 2023 to provide support to those suffering from the war in Ukraine. “I love being a part of the Warcraft community, and I feel like I’m still a part of it,” Kunis said.

Unfortunately, Kunis probably won’t be in your next WoW raid. In an interview with Sean Evans on Hot Ones in 2022, the actress revealed she had quit the game cold turkey after she revealed the only way her agent could get through to her was by logging into the game themself.

For those looking to find a celebrity in your games, odds are they won’t be using a microphone. Their voice just might be too iconic.

