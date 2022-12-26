NBA superstar Luka Doncic is as deadly in OW2 as he is on the court with his go-to hero trio

Luke Doncic, a transcendent NBA basketball superstar for the Dallas Mavericks, has all the on-court tools and passion for the game to be an all-time great at the end of his career. But if something were to ever happen to the NBA or his NBA career, it might not be inconceivable for him to pursue a career playing Overwatch 2.

Were that to happen, fans would see him play his go-to trio: Roadhog, Hanzo, and Cassidy, according to a TikTok video posted to his official Twitter account today. The video was a Q&A response to a question asked by the official Overwatch channel, and Overwatch officially replied to his video, noting that all three heroes are “great choices.”

All great choices 🙌 Bet your aim is 🎯 — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) December 26, 2022

Overwatch is Doncic’s favorite game, as revealed by the Slovenian superstar himself in an interview back in 2018, just months after he was drafted by the Dallas Mavericks. Since then, he’s gone from a highly touted international prospect to a bonafide superstar, with three All-Star and All-NBA appearances in just his first four seasons.

While his on and off-court basketball responsibilities have grown, that hasn’t stopped him from racking up highlights in Overwatch in addition to his basketball highlights, many of which he’s shared online. His go-to main heroes have actually shifted over time, too. According to prominent sports journalist Mina Kimes, who interviewed Doncic back in 2018 before he was drafted, his mains back then were Hanzo and Genji.

one thing I left out, for the overwatch crowd: Luka mains Hanzo and Genji. — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) April 9, 2018

Fittingly, he’s swapped the cowboy DPS hero Cassidy into his rotation after moving to Texas, and just yesterday even showed up to the Mavs’ Christmas Day game in cowboy attire. He was on top of the scoreboard then too, with 32 points, nine assists, nine rebounds, and two steals.

If Luka ever wanted to play Overwatch 2 at a professional level, he wouldn’t have to travel far to see championship-level play with the reigning OWL champion Dallas Fuel in town.