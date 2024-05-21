One of the most controversial quests in World of Warcraft Mists of Pandaria and its newly hashed-out Remix event is “Devastation Below,” a simple one-objective quest that requires you to kill a massive insect alongside Hawkmaster Nurong, a member of the Shado-Pan faction.

The reason this seemingly innocuous quest is so controversial is because of its long history of being bugged. And with the new Remix event being live on WoW servers everywhere, players are rediscovering that Devastation Below is still a pain to complete if you’re getting unlucky with bugs and glitches.

Here’s a quick explanation of the bugs surrounding Devastation Below, as well as a brief guide on how to actually complete the quest should you be lucky enough to do so.

Can you fix the Devastation Below bug in WoW MoP?

Devastation Below is one of the final quests in the Townlong Steppes main storyline and asks you to head into the Widening Deep and take on Voress’thalik, a monstrous Kunchong that’s been threatening the Shado-Pan in the zone.

But for many WoW players, Voress’thalik is permanently dead, and no matter how many times you log out and log in, the quest is incompletable due to the monster not respawning.

Hawkmaster Nurong overlooks the Widening Deep, waiting to strike. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only update that’s come from Blizzard at this time regarding a potential fix for the quest in its current form came from a user named Xozus on the WoW database Wowhead, who said they received a ticket from the WoW devs reading “Our Developers are aware of this bug, and they are currently investigating. At this time, we do not have an ETA or workaround that we can provide in Remix. Customer Support is not providing assistance with quest completion due to the volume of reports. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

If you’re lucky enough to actually come across Voress’thalik in a state where he’s actually alive and fightable, you’ll find him circling the area around coordinates [55, 85] in the Townlong Steppes. If you’re able to complete the quest by some stroke of luck, you can turn it in with Hawkmaster Nurong, who will have followed you into the Widening Deep. The follow-up quest in the chain is called “Heroes of the Shado-Pan.”

