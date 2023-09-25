WoW players debate most beautiful zone transitions in game’s history

Try and spend more time looking around when you cross over between zones.

In World of Warcraft, it’s rare for two zones that border each other to blend seamlessly into each other, but when they do, it’s a real thing of beauty.

In a post to the WoW subreddit earlier today, the game’s player base debated which zone transitions were the best in the game. The discussion was sparked by one player claiming the transition between Elwynn Forest and Westfall is the best, but many other players came up with suggestions and picks of their own.

One player in the comments suggested the “seamless” transition between Howling Fjord and Grizzly Hills was their favorite, while another pointed towards the border between Duskwood and Redridge as their personal pick.

Some zones that border each other, like Dun Morogh and the Searing Gorge, are so thematically different that it’s easy to wonder how they ended up next to each other in the first place. But one of those instances—the border between Ashenvale and the Barrens—was brought up by players as a particularly strong transition. When going into Ashenvale from the Barrens, you’ll quickly notice the color of the scenery changes from bright orange to dark violet, while the mood of the game also changes to become more subdued. That type of heel-turn transition doesn’t happen often in WoW, but that one between the Barrens and Ashenvale is iconic, especially for Horde players.

For Alliance players, the seamless move from Elwynn to Westfall is arguably right up there. Going over the bridge past the Forest’s Edge is an experience nearly every new WoW player should remember if their first experience with the game came on the Alliance side. That feeling of leaving your starting zone and progressing onto the next stage of your adventure is something that’s only elevated when even the world around you is signaling a shift.

We’re also partial to some other zone transitions, such as the one between Loch Modan and the Wetlands, as well as the fallen-down tree that connects the Townlong Steppes and the Dread Wastes. The game’s prettiest zone transitions are few and far between, so you should really savor your time and take in more of the sights when going from one region to the next.

