Blizzard’s sneak peek at WoW patch 10.1.5 coming much sooner than expected

World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.1 just landed on live servers May 2, and players haven’t even discovered all the secrets lurking in the shadows of Embers of Neltharion, but Blizzard Entertainment’s sneak peek at the next patch is coming real soon.

On May 8, Blizzard shared its weekly “This Week in WoW” article, clearly outlining the upcoming events in Dragonflight. Although all eyes are on Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible Race to World First, the real star of this post is the fact that WoW players will learn details about Patch 10.1.5 on May 11 when the “Next in Development” article comes out.

The article will most likely shed some light on the upcoming features in Patch 10.1.5. Thanks to the Dragonflight patch roadmap WoW players already know that the next patch bring about new a megadungeon, fresh world events, and even more content and system updates.

Just like in previous expansions when a new patch introduced a megadungeon, it will first be available on Normal, Heroic, and Mythic difficulty, but it won’t be included in the season two Mythic+ dungeon pool. Normally, megadunegons join the Mythic+ dungeon pool in the next season and in this case, this will mean Dragonflight season three.

Although Blizzard tries its best to deliver all promised content, it’s possible WoW players see additional content or tweaks made to the plans for Patch 10.1.5.

At the moment, there’s no clear release date for Patch 10.1.5 and all we know is that it will release sometime in Summer 2023. So, sit tight and enjoy Zaralek Cavern and Dragonflight season two while you wait.