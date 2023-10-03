Blizzard, hire me now because I found the perfect solution to transmog farming in WoW

There isn’t a single World of Warcraft player that hasn’t spent years and years farming for a mount or transmog, only to see it drop after 200 tries. But, I’ve got a solution on how to make it less tedious, and maybe even fun.

The core principle when you’re farming old mounts and cosmetics is that you need to have RNG on your side, if not, better luck next time. But, what if Blizzard Entertainment were to add a universal currency that would serve as bad luck protection?

Essentially, this currency would drop after you clear a whole legacy dungeon or raid, and then, you could visit a legacy content vendor to purchase goodies you’re missing from your collection. Ideally, each expansion would have one vendor, and the rarer the item, the higher the price.

Together, we can make rare transmogs and mounts widely available. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

For example, you’ve been on the hunt for Ashes of Al’ar, an iconic mount drop from Kael’thas Sunstrider in the Tempest Keep, for years. But, it keeps on eluding you. Now imagine if you cleared all legacy content from The Burning Crusade for these special tokens, and once you collect 20 of them, you can simply buy it. You would still have a chance to see it drop from Kael’thas, but this would serve as a fail-safe.

This would go for transmogs, pets, toys, and basically anything that has a lower chance to drop from bosses. I know some of you might already be mad at me because this would decrease the value and rarity of items, but come on, there are surely items you’re missing that you’ve already spent so much time farming that it almost makes you sad.

I know this would add one more currency when you’re already at the point of pulling out your hair because you have to deal with Shadowflame Crests, Elemental Overflow, and Dreamsurge Coalescence, but at this point, what difference will one more make?

So, let’s hope Blizzard Entertainment hires me immediately after this, and I get to bring you all those transmogs and mounts you’ve been dreaming about for years.

