Blizzard finally nerfed WoW Dragonflight’s hardest dungeon

Izabela Tomakic
Published: Jan 24, 2024 07:45 am
Even though some World of Warcraft Dragonflight players keep calling Throne of Tides and the Everbloom the most challenging dungeons, the truth is Dawn of the Infinite: Murozond’s Rise takes that title. Luckily, Blizzard Entertainment finally nerfed it.

On Jan. 23, Blizzard shipped the third hotfix of Dragonflight Patch 10.2.5 and nerfed Dawn of the Infinite: Murozond’s Rise across the board. Not only did the devs slash trash enemies’ health and damage output for 10 to 16 percent, but they also tweaked damage output from Time-Lost Battlefield Battle and Chrono-Lord Deios. Tyr, the Infinite Keeper didn’t go through this hotfix unscathed, and Blizzard reduced Radiant Barrier damage absorb by 15 percent. 

I can’t even begin to express how happy I am this Mythic+ dungeon has been nerfed. Week after week, Murozond’s Rise is consistently the dungeon with the worst success rate. It’s actually worse to time than the Everbloom and Throne of Tides. Dawn of the Infinite released during Dragonflight season three as a Mythic megadungeon. It was intentionally designed to be harder than past megadungeons, giving players a real sense of progression. On top of that, it gave players plenty of lore to sink their teeth into. 

Even before season three started, I feared Blizzard would incorporate this megadungeon into the Mythic+ rotation. Galakrond’s Fall is surprisingly doable, but Murozond’s Rise gave me a headache on several occasions. These hotfix changes are live, and I plan on jumping into Murozond’s Rise as soon as possible to see if I can do it without breaking a sweat.

