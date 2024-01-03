Week after week, one Dragonflight Mythic+ dungeon is proving far too difficult

Every World of Warcraft season has Mythic+ dungeon outliers in terms of difficulty. While Shadowmoon Burial Grounds were a breeze in season one, nobody wanted to step foot in Ruby Life Pools. Similarly, in Dragonflight season three one Mythic+ dungeon is proving to be a nightmare.

Looking at success rate stats for Mythic+ dungeons on the Best Keystone website, Dawn of the Infinite: Murozond’s Rise is one of the most demanding dungeons this season. Week in and week out, this dungeon has the lowest success rate. When Mythic+ affixes were Fortified, Volcanic, and Spiteful, only 51.7 percent of the runs were successful. The next most demanding dungeon that week was Throne of Tides with a success rate of 70.8 percent. I wish this was the case for just one week, but if you dig deep into the stats, Murozond’s Rise has consistently been one of the worst Mythic+ dungeons to run.

Murozond’s Rise is continuously the dungeon with the worst success rate. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Best Keystone

I hate this dungeon, especially because I failed to complete it six times in a day. It was my key, and I kept trying until I at least completed it (not timed it), and my groups kept falling apart. Even though this dungeon is a perfect megadungeon, packed with lore-rich segments, atmospheric and rich visual design, and dynamic boss and trash pack encounters, it’s far from being an optimal Mythic+ dungeon. Not only is its layout, including the gauntlet, very clunky as a part of Mythic+ dungeon, but the map is quite confusing. It doesn’t show you where you’re supposed to move, and you have a lot of downtime between packs.

Dawn of the Infinite works perfectly as a narrative-driven megadungeon, but it’s far from being a smooth competitive experience.