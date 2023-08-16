Blizzard finally makes it easier for players to enjoy WoW’s Timewalking dungeons

Timewalking dungeons are widely accepted as one of World of Warcraft’s greatest sources of experience and catch-up gear. Whether you’re making your way towards max level or are just dipping your toes in endgame content, the scaling nature of Timewalking dungeons is perfect for players looking to catch up to the game’s most current release.

There’s always been one catch, though: Timewalking dungeons have historically only been available to players at the very back end of the leveling experience. Only players level 60 and higher have had access to Timewalking dungeons in Dragonflight, meaning only the final 10 levels of the grind to the endgame have included them.

Thankfully, though, in WoW Patch 10.1.7, Blizzard is lowering the level requirement to get into Timewalking dungeons. You’ll no longer have to level up all the way to 60 before you can even get into the dungeons, as the barrier for entry is being reduced to level 45, according to an update from WoW coverage site Icy Veins.

Historically, Timewalking dungeons have been a cheat code for WoW levelers. While dungeon-spamming is widely viewed as the most efficient way to quickly get levels, no dungeons yield as much free experience as Timewalking dungeons.

Timewalking dungeons are endlessly grindable. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Even after you complete all of the dungeons from your selected expansion during the Chromie Time section of the leveling campaign, you’ll immediately notice a difference in just how much experience Timewalking dungeons give during the final 10 levels. It’s because of this sudden spike that many players choose to wait to level alts until a Timewalking week is active—completing Timewalking dungeons and completing quests in the Dragon Isles while you’re in the queue for the dungeon is the most optimal way to level from 60-70.

In the game’s next patch, that spike will come even sooner for WoW levelers, with the final 25 levels of the journey set to receive a speed boost as opposed to just the last 10.

If you have any characters sitting around level 45, you might want to hold off on leveling them until you can make the most of a Timewalking event after Patch 10.1.7. Plus, any Timewarped Badges you earn during your leveling grind will carry over, allowing you to get a headstart on the grind for any of the expansion-themed Timewalking mounts such as the Ironbound Wraithcharger or Val’sharah Hippogryph.

WoW Patch 10.1.7 will go live on Sept. 5.

