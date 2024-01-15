Are Follower Dungeons worth doing in WoW Dragonflight? – Answered

Added in World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.2.5, Follower Dungeons are Blizzard’s latest spin on a feature as old as the game itself. Essentially, these are dungeons but with NPCs instead of real players. But is it even worth doing Follower Dungeons? We have the answer.

Follower Dungeons allow you to queue up as a DPS, healer, or tank, and your party will be filled up with NPCs that act like real players. The NPCs’ roles depend on what you are playing. For example, if you’re playing a healer, your party includes a tank and three DPS.

This all sounds like fun and games, but if you’re fully geared up, is there any point in doing Follower Dungeons?

Are Follower Dungeons worth it in WoW Dragonflight?

You can revisit all Dragonflight dungeons with your followers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Follower Dungeons aren’t really worth doing in Dragonflight. Each boss can award you 421 item level gear (Explorer gear) and if you’re already geared beyond that point, you don’t have much reason to do them. You can get similar gear from completing world quests across the Dragon Isles and the Emerald Dream, and you can upgrade those very same pieces up to item level 437.

On top of all of that, completing these dungeons takes a while because the NPCs aren’t well-geared. If you’re used to rushing through Normal dungeons and blasting trash packs and bosses, this will surely be a bit mundane.

You can, of course, run a couple of Follower Dungeons just to explore the dungeons and get the feel of them, but, in reality, you don’t have any real reason to do them unless you’re into solo-play. To make them more interesting for advanced players, Blizzard could add a couple of quests, but that’s it.

Alternative use of Follower Dungeons in WoW Dragonflight

Even though most don’t have much reason beyond exploration to do Follower Dungeons, you can still use it as a practice tool. If you want to learn a Fire Mage but hitting dummies in Valdrakken doesn’t give you the true feeling of defeating enemies, go to Follower Dungeons. Want to try healing but too scared to try it in raids? Complete Follower Dungeons. These dungeons are beginner friendly and are a great tool to ease you into the game or a new spec.