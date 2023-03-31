An iconic WoW race might become playable in Dragonflight

So far, Dragonflight has been full of surprises as Blizzard Entertainment treated its favorite player base to the option to finally transmog white and gray gear, Trading Posts, and new Twitch and Amazon Gaming rewards. As of March 30, World of Warcraft players have a strong suspicion Blizzard has more cards up its sleeves and iconic race might become playable in Dragonflight.

According to a post from WoW’s subreddit from March 30, Dragonflight might mark the beginning of Centaurs joining the Horde. In the post, we see a screenshot where a player was talking to Ironhof says that perhaps Centaur might join the Horde someday, with the character smiling knowingly. The full dialogue reads:

“My fellow tauren are still wary of the centaur but are slowly acclimating to their presence. It’s a start, at least. Who knows? Perhaps some day one of these centaurs will decide to join the Horde.

<Ironhoof flashes a knowing smile.>”

When WoW players aren’t cracking jokes about hives and double leg transmogs, they agree this might be more than just a rumor as these Centaurs hold a strong connection to Earth Elementals and in Patch 10.1, we’re heading to the Dragon Isles underground. What’s more, the zone where we’ll find the entrance to Zaralek Caverns is Ohn’ahran Plains, the same zone that’s seat of power of Dragon Isles Centaur Tribe, Maruuk Centaur. Besides, there are two clans of Centaurs you can support in WoW Classic and it’s strongly implied in the lore book Before the Storm that Magni Bronzebeard is in touch with the Centaur.

But, we shouldn’t count our chickens before they hatch as some players warn us that if Centaurs join the Horde, that doesn’t necessarily have to mean it will become playable. In fact, there are eight factions that are part of the Horde, but aren’t playable races. The most prominent examples are Ogres, Grookin Tribe, and the Taunka.

In the end, who can guess what will really come out of this as Blizzard continues to shower us with surprises day after day?