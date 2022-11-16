WoW Dragonflight Twitch drops: All current Dragonflight Twitch drops and how to earn them

Though we’re still two weeks away from World of Warcraft: Dragonflight‘s official launch, the first Twitch drop for the beloved MMO is here.

In this Twitch drop, players are able to earn cosmetic items such as mounts, pets, and toys that can only exclusively be earned during this period. Among the rewards up for grabs are a Feldrake, a Trading Card Game mount, and more. Given how easy it is for players to earn these rewards, it’s definitely worth your while.

This initial Twitch drop comes just in time for the second phase of the Dragonflight expansion pre-patch. The new race and class combination, the Dracthyr Evoker, is now available to play for those who have purchased the expansion. Twitch drops will only last several days, so you will have to jump into streams quickly if you want to take advantage of the exclusive rewards.

This is everything you need to know about WoW Dragonflight Twitch drops.

How WoW Dragonflight Twitch drops work

Receiving World of Warcraft Dragonflight Twitch drops is incredibly simple and easy to do. All you have to do is watch a chosen streamer play Dragonflight who has drops enabled. Channels taking part in the Twitch event are easy to spot since “Twitch Drops” will be at the top of the chat panel on the right and will also likely be advertised in the stream’s title.

To ensure that you receive drops for WoW Dragonflight, viewers should make sure to connect their Battle.net account to their Twitch accounts. Here’s how you can do this if you have not already:

Go to the Connections tab on your Battle.net account.

Go down until you see Twitch and click Connect.

Enter in your Twitch account and follow the prompts.

Confirm the Twitch account you intend to link to.

You will receive a confirmation that your connection was successful.

How to check WoW Dragonflight Twitch drop progress

The way that viewers receive WoW Dragonflight Twitch drops is by watching affiliated streamers for specific amounts of time. If you want to check on the progress of your Twitch drop, you can do this by clicking on your profile icon on the top right of the Twitch window. From here, search the drop-down menu for Drops and Rewards.

This menu should have a progress bar beneath it to indicate how close or far away you are from receiving your next Dragonflight drop. Once you have officially reached the goal and surpassed the allotted time requirement, you can claim the drop by clicking on the Drops and Rewards section.

WoW Dragonflight drop rewards and required watch times

Phase One: Watch four hours of Dragonflight content on Twitch

Reward: Dragon Kite Pet

Dragon Kite Pet Start Time: Nov. 15, 12pm CT

Nov. 15, 12pm CT End Time: Nov. 19, 1:59am CT

Phase Two: Watch four hours of Dragonflight content on Twitch

Reward: Feldrake Mount

Feldrake Mount Start Time: Nov. 28, 5am CT

Nov. 28, 5am CT End Time: Dec. 2, 1:59am CT

Phase Three: Watch two hours of Dragonflight content on Twitch