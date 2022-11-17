All rewards available during WoW: Dragonflight Primal Storms pre-patch event

The pre-patch for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is now live, and with it, a new set of rewards has arrived in the game. With catch-up gear, collectible toys, battle pets, and more, the Primal Storms event that headlines the pre-patch provides players with a chance to bolster their collections with all-new, temporarily available items.

Most of the rewards available to collect in the pre-patch can be done by completing the main campaign that’s attached to the patch’s story. Other items will require you to go out in the world and grind a bit for a new currency called Primeval Essence. This currency can most easily be acquired by defeating elite enemies in zones where Primal Storms are taking place.

Many of the purchasable rewards that have been added to WoW alongside the event are only going to be available to collect during the duration of the Dragonflight pre-patch. When the expansion launches in full on Nov. 28, these items will disappear from vendors’ and questgives’ inventories (although you’ll keep them in your collection permanently).

Here are all the rewards available to players during the Dragonflight pre-patch

All Dragonflight pre-patch event items and rewards

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Item level 252, rare-quality gear for all armor classes and equipment slots.

Class-specific item level 278 weapon: earnable by completing the quest “Legacy of Tyr: Secrets of the Past.”

Unstable Elemental Confluence, an heirloom trinket that is earned by defeating all four elemental lords during Primal Storms.

Storm-Battered Reagent Bag, a 20-slot bag that is equippable in the newly added “Reagent Bag” slot on your bag bar.

Bag of Furious Winds, a toy that allows you to vacuum up all nearby critters for 10 seconds.

Primal Stormling battle pet: earnable by progressing through the pre-patch’s campaign.

If you’re looking to pick up any of these rewards for yourself, you’ll have a little under two weeks to get the job done. When the pre-patch ends on Nov. 28 and Dragonflight releases on live servers, these limited-time rewards will no longer be available to earn.