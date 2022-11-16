Is the WoW Dragonflight Primal Storms Pre-Patch Event worth it?

The second phase of the World of Warcraft Dragonflight pre-patch is underway, and swathes of newly made Dracthyr Evokers are on the prow leveling and gearing as quickly as possible ahead of the expansion release later this month.

While there’s only so much players can do in order to prep for the Dragon Isles, Blizzard has included a pre-expansion event to help expand the lore of Dragonflight by introducing some of the powers players will go up against.

The Primal Storms and Primal Invasions for the next two weeks will serve as an opportunity for players to further immerse themselves in Dragonflight lore, and while the event will provide some catch-up gearing for some, it will serve more as an opportunity for cosmetic farmers to grow their collections.

Is the WoW Dragonflight pre-patch event worth it for gearing?

There is gear available through the Primal Storm event, but it falls relatively low on the list of gearing options as far as item level is concerned. Gear from the event will be at item level 252, which is comparable to Shadowlands Season 3 raid gear on Normal difficulty.

While that gear might be a decent way to get your character caught up to an extent, it certainly isn’t the best way to get your character decked out. Perhaps the quickest way to get gear would be from a group setting with friends that share a similar armor type.

By running Mythic+ and doing fated raids, players can get gear that started at item level 262 in Mythic dungeons and 265 for Raid Finder. Even a Normal fated raid can hook you up with 278 gear.

Assuming you don’t have a group to play with, farming Primeval Essences could be a viable way to fill a few specific slots that you don’t have great armor for while waiting to do other group content.

The best part about farming these essences for alts is they are account bound, so if you want to farm them efficiently, you can do so on a geared character and trade them to your toon that needs 252 pieces.

What other rewards are there?

Along with having armor sets players can purchase with Primeval Essences from vendors in Stormwind (for the Alliance) and Durotar (for the Horde), there are other fun rewards gamers can get.

Most notably there is a 20-slot Reagent bag that only costs five Primeval Essences. The Storm-Battered Reagent Bag is the only of its kind. It can be used in the newly added reagent bag slot. For toy farmers, players can get a toy called the Bag of Furious Winds for 100 essences.

Additionally, players can get a Primal Stormling battle pet by completing the Dragon Isles intro quests, and lastly, altaholics can craft an Unstable Elemental Confluence heirloom trinket by combining rare quality drops from all four Elemental Lords.

The Rumbling Earth Lord, Raging Fire Lord, Unbridled Storm Lord, and Glacial Ice Lord drop Dimmed Primeval Earth, Fire, Storm, and Water respectively. When all four pieces come together, it creates an heirloom trinket that provides a primary stat boost as well as a chance to deal primal damage to enemies.