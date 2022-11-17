How to earn the limited-time “Against the Elements” Feat of Strength in WoW Dragonflight pre-patch

There are four invasion bosses you'll need to take down.

Phase two of the World of Warcraft Dragonflight pre-patch is giving players an abundance of content to fill their time before the expansion officially launches at the end of the month.

With the Primal Storm event, players are farming Primeval Essences that can be used as a currency to purchase several pieces of catchup gear as well as some other goodies, but for those achievement farmers out there, the event means so much more.

For a limited time, players can earn a new achievement that is a Feat of Strength called “Against the Elements.” Similar to other pre-patch Feats of Strength, this achievement is only available until Dragonflight releases globally on Nov. 28.

In order to earn the achievement players must kill the four different elemental lord bosses that spawn in their respective invasion points. The four bosses are the Rumbling Earth Lord, Raging Fire Lord, Unbridled Storm Lord, and Glacial Ice Lord.

How to earn the “Against the Elements” Feat of Strength in WoW Dragonflight

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

With so many players aiming to take down these bosses, the group effort will likely make the actual killing of any given lord trivial, but the more important part of getting these kills will be to summon the boss in the first place.

Any time a player enters a Primal Invasion point, they will see a bar labeled “Elemental Protection” that caps out at 100. By killing Primalists in the area, players contribute to filling the bar, and once it hits 100, the elemental boss becomes killable.

The invasions themselves happen in three different locations, and if one is active, you will be able to see it on your map. The three Primalist Invasion locations are the Badlands, Northern Barrens, and Un’Goro Crater. The type of invasion will determine which lord is available so you might have to check out a few invasions before you can down all four different bosses.