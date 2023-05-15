All profession bonuses in WoW Dragonflight season 2 Mythic+ dungeons

World of Warcraft Dragonflight season two Mythic+ dungeons hold many secrets, including profession bonuses. Scattered around season two Mythic+ dungeons, profession bonuses typically refer to special interactive items active when the Mythic+ challenge begins that give a party-wide bonus when used by a specific profession wielder.

In the second season of Dragonflight, profession bonuses can be found in four of the eight dungeons—Brackenhide Hollow, Halls of Infusion, Neltharus, and Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr. The professions used in each dungeon are tied to the theme of the dungeon and provide relevant perks that can be used further down the line.

If you want to breeze through Dragonflight season two dungeons with special bonuses, here is the list of all dungeons with profession bonuses and their exact locations.

All profession bonuses in Brackenhide Hollow

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

When you boldly decide to step foot into Brackenhide Hollow, you want to bring an Alchemist with you. Alchemists in Brackenhide Hollow can interact with Decaying Cauldron, allowing the party members to grab one vial of Cleansed Rot. This special concoction will cleanse one disease and will disappear upon use.

Remember, your designated Alchemist needs to have at least level 25 skill in Dragon Isles Alchemy. Decaying Cauldrons can be found all over the dungeons so you don’t have to run back to the first cauldron to pick up more vials.

All profession bonuses in Halls of Infusion

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

In Halls of Infusion, you’ll find two profession bonuses—one for Herbalists and the other one for Engineers. The Engineering perk is closer to the dungeon entrance, and to get this perk, you have to go to the left at the beginning of the dungeon. In the Infuer’s Rotunda, you’ll find Limited Immortality Device that requires at least level 25 skill in Dragon Isles Engineering.

Once you activate this strange device, the entire party will get a buff called Limited Immortality that will give you a Cheat Death-like buff, preventing your death after you suffer from lethal damage. After you proc it once, the buff will disappear.

Herbalists, on the other hand, will find a special item in Intake Reservoirs and Khajin’s Gambit. The item you will be searching for is called Infused Mushroom and it will cleanse one stack of a poison of disease every 15 seconds for 30 minutes. Again, you need to have at least level 25 Dragon Isles Herbalism to use this item.

All profession bonuses in Neltharus

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

After you defeat Forgemaster Gorek in Neltharus, he will leave Blazing Aegis on his anvil. This item can be picked up by Blacksmiths and they can use a special action button to give the party members a strong shield on the upcoming packs. The shield will also spawn swirlies and if mobs stand in it, they will take some extra damage.

All profession bonuses in Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

When running Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr, you will want to bring at least one Miner that has at least level 25 Dragon Isles Mining. In this dungeon, there are three Crumbling Rock Veins that, upon using them, will grant you 10 percent movement speed when out of combat. This effect stacks and gives all party members increased movement speed.

The first Crumbling Rock Vein can be found in the halls at the very entrance of the dungeon, the second one is located in the Lost Dwarves boss room, and the final one is located just behind the second boss, Bromach.

