All October 2023 WoW Dragonflight Trading Post activities

Complete any combination of these activities to earn your witchy broomstick mount.

Undead character riding Eve’s Ghastly Rider Mount
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

A new edition of WoW Dragonflight’s Trading Post is active now that a new month is upon us. This October, WoW players have the opportunity to once again complete game-wide activities in hopes of filling out their Traveler’s Log and earning a completely free end-of-track reward. This month, the reward for finishing the Traveler’s Log is Eve’s Ghastly Rider, a broomstick mount reminiscent of one ridden by a witch. 

Many of the activities that you’ll be able to complete for the Trading Post this month revolve around October’s major holiday, Hallow’s End. Completing quests and earning achievements related to Hallow’s End will be enough to grant you a fully completed Traveler’s Log, but if you don’t want to wait until the event kicks off on Oct. 18, you can always complete the standard Trading Post activities that are available every month, such as completing quests or defeating dungeon and raid bosses. 

Keep in mind that while some activities are repeated in the in-game Traverler’s Log interface, they are not repeated in this article. There is some overlap between activities in the game, but with how many individual activities there are, you shouldn’t have a problem completing the full Traveler’s Log this month, especially if you’re a well-rounded WoW player who participates in many facets of gameplay. 

Here are all of the Trading Post activities in WoW Dragonflight for the month of Oct. 2023. 

Dragonflight monthly Trading Post activities (Oct. 2023)

ActivityRequirementTravel Points reward
Loot Treasure chests in Niffen Caves5 Niffen treasure chests looted200
Collect 100 Dreamsurge Coalescence100 Dreamsurge Coalescence collected100
Complete Advanced Dragonriding Races on the Dragon Isles4 Advanced Dragonriding races completed100
Complete Dragonriding Courses on the Dragon Isles15 Dragonriding courses completed100
Complete Dragonriding World Quests in the Forbidden Reach4 Forbidden Reach Dragonriding world quests completed100
Complete Weekly Gathering Quests2 weekly gathering quests completed100
Complete a PvP World Quest on the Dragon IslesOne PvP world quest completed100
Defeat Rare Elites empowered by the Dreamsurge10 Dreamsurge elites defeated100
Defeat a Dragon Isles world bossOne Dragon Isles world boss defeated100
Obtain Flightstones400 Flightstones collected100
Earn reputation throughout the Dragon Isles3000 reputation earned70
Complete Time RiftsComplete one or five Time Rifts50-150
Complete Waking DreamsComplete three or 15 Waking Dreams50-100
Complete a Dragonriding Challenge course on the Dragon IslesOne Dragonriding challenge course completed50
Create a Shadowflame CrestOne Shadowflame Crest created30
Hallow’s End: Visit candy buckets in the Dragon IslesCollect five candy buckets in the Dragon Isles50

All Dungeons and Raids monthly Trading Post activities (Oct. 2023)

ActivityRequirementTravel Points reward
Defeat 5-20 raid bosses5-20 raid bosses defeated50-100
Complete five Mythic+ dungeonsFive Mythic+ dungeons completed200
Defeat 25 dungeon bosses25 dungeon bosses defeated100
Darkmoon Faire: Wear a Fish Head to a dungeonComplete one dungeon while wearing a severed fish head obtained from the Darkmoon Faire100
Hallow’s End: Defeat the Headless Horseman with all four Wicker Men cursesBeat the Headless Horseman on hard mode100
Hallow’s End: Repeatedly defeat the Headless HorsemanBeat the Headless Horseman encounter five times100
Brewfest: Kill Coren DirebrewBeat the Coren Direbrew encounter once150

All WoW Holidays and Events Trading Post activities (Oct. 2023) 

ActivityRequirementTravel points reward
Brewfest: Participate in a ChowdownBrewfest Chowdown completed50
Brewfest: Earn 100, 300, or 600 Brewfest Prize TokensPrize tokens earned during Brewfest100, 100, 200
Darkmoon Faire: Complete It’s Hammer TimeIt’s Hammer Time activity completed50
Darkmoon Faire: Enjoy a RideRide the carousel or rollercoaster at the Darkmoon Faire50
Darkmoon Faire: Speak with a Restless SpiritTalk to a ghost at the Darkmoon Faire50
Great Gnomeregan Run: Participate the Great Gnomeregan RunJoin the race in Dun Morogh on Oct. 14100
Great Gnomeregan Run: Complete the Great Gnomeregan Run as a level 10 or under Gnome in a pink shirtWear a Pink Mageweave Shirt as a level 1-10 Gnome during the Great Gnomeregan Run. 150
Hallow’s End: Complete 5-15 Hallow’s End daily questsDaily quests completed during Hallow’s End100-150
Hallow’s End: Bob for Apples with a Hallow’s End maskBob for apples during Hallow’s End while wearing a mask50
Hallow’s End: Visit candy buckets while in War ModeEnable war mode and collect candy from five buckets during Hallow’s End50
Harvest Festival: /bow at an Honored Ancestor or HeroBow at a spirit during the Harvest Festival event100
Harvest Festival: Honoring a HeroComplete the Honoring a Hero quest during the Harvest Festival100
Cackle at a Forsaken playerTarget an Undead player and type /cackle into your chat box50
Related
How to start and complete Honoring a Hero in World of Warcraft
All Dragonriding drake customizations and how to unlock them in WoW Dragonflight
The WoW Dragonflight transmog option I never knew I wanted is finally coming

All Mists of Pandaria Trading Post activities (Oct. 2023)

Houses surrounded by rocks on a cliff in World of Warcraft
The October Trading Post has us going back to Pandaria. Image via Blizzard Entertainment
ActivityRequirementTravel Points reward
Complete quests in Pandaria15 quests completed in Pandaria150
Catch fish in Pandaria50 fish caught while in Pandaria100
Defeat Pandaria Master Pet TamersDefeat three Pandaria Master Tamers in pet battles100
Tend to your farm at Sunsong RanchTill the soil at Sunsong Ranch in Valley of the Four Winds50
Hallow’s End: Visit candy buckets in PandariaCollect candy from five buckets in Pandaria during Hallow’s End50

All Pet Battle Trading Post activities (Oct. 2023) 

ActivityRequirementTravel Points reward
Win 15 pet battles15 pet battles won200
Win one or five PvP pet battles1-5 PvP pet battles won 50-100
Win one PvP pet battle with Undead petsUse Undead pets to win a PvP pet battle50

All Profession Trading Post activities in WoW (Oct. 2023)

ActivityRequirementTravel Points reward
Fulfill Crafting OrdersComplete 10 Crafting Orders200

All PvP Trading Post activities in WoW (Oct. 2023) 

A gnome and troll battle in Ashran, WoW
PvP’ers aren’t left out of the Trading Post fun. Image via Blizzard Entertainment
ActivityRequirementTravel Points reward
Earn 7500 Honor7500 Honor Points earned200
Win 10 non-skirmish Arena matches10 Arena matches won200
Win five BattlegroundsFive Battlegrounds won200

All Quests Trading Post activities in WoW Dragonflight (Oct. 2023)

ActivityRequirementTravel Points reward
Complete 10, 25, or 50 quests10, 25, or 50 quests completed100, 100, 100
Complete five, 10, or 25 World QuestsFive, 10, or 25 world quests completed50, 50, 100

All World Trading Post activities in WoW Dragonflight (Oct. 2023)

ActivityRequirementTravel Points reward
Reach level 20Level 20 reached25
Reach level 30Level 30 reached25
Reach level 40Level 40 reached25
Reach level 50Level 50 reached25
Reach level 60Level 60 reached25
Reach level 70Level 70 reached25

All of these activities will be available for completion until the Trading Post rolls over and a new set is introduced on Nov. 1. 

About the author
Michael Kelly

Staff Writer covering World of Warcraft and League of Legends, among others. Mike's been with Dot since 2020, and has been covering esports since 2018.

More Stories by Michael Kelly