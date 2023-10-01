All October 2023 WoW Dragonflight Trading Post activities

Complete any combination of these activities to earn your witchy broomstick mount.

A new edition of WoW Dragonflight’s Trading Post is active now that a new month is upon us. This October, WoW players have the opportunity to once again complete game-wide activities in hopes of filling out their Traveler’s Log and earning a completely free end-of-track reward. This month, the reward for finishing the Traveler’s Log is Eve’s Ghastly Rider, a broomstick mount reminiscent of one ridden by a witch.

Many of the activities that you’ll be able to complete for the Trading Post this month revolve around October’s major holiday, Hallow’s End. Completing quests and earning achievements related to Hallow’s End will be enough to grant you a fully completed Traveler’s Log, but if you don’t want to wait until the event kicks off on Oct. 18, you can always complete the standard Trading Post activities that are available every month, such as completing quests or defeating dungeon and raid bosses.

Keep in mind that while some activities are repeated in the in-game Traverler’s Log interface, they are not repeated in this article. There is some overlap between activities in the game, but with how many individual activities there are, you shouldn’t have a problem completing the full Traveler’s Log this month, especially if you’re a well-rounded WoW player who participates in many facets of gameplay.

Here are all of the Trading Post activities in WoW Dragonflight for the month of Oct. 2023.

Dragonflight monthly Trading Post activities (Oct. 2023)

Activity Requirement Travel Points reward Loot Treasure chests in Niffen Caves 5 Niffen treasure chests looted 200 Collect 100 Dreamsurge Coalescence 100 Dreamsurge Coalescence collected 100 Complete Advanced Dragonriding Races on the Dragon Isles 4 Advanced Dragonriding races completed 100 Complete Dragonriding Courses on the Dragon Isles 15 Dragonriding courses completed 100 Complete Dragonriding World Quests in the Forbidden Reach 4 Forbidden Reach Dragonriding world quests completed 100 Complete Weekly Gathering Quests 2 weekly gathering quests completed 100 Complete a PvP World Quest on the Dragon Isles One PvP world quest completed 100 Defeat Rare Elites empowered by the Dreamsurge 10 Dreamsurge elites defeated 100 Defeat a Dragon Isles world boss One Dragon Isles world boss defeated 100 Obtain Flightstones 400 Flightstones collected 100 Earn reputation throughout the Dragon Isles 3000 reputation earned 70 Complete Time Rifts Complete one or five Time Rifts 50-150 Complete Waking Dreams Complete three or 15 Waking Dreams 50-100 Complete a Dragonriding Challenge course on the Dragon Isles One Dragonriding challenge course completed 50 Create a Shadowflame Crest One Shadowflame Crest created 30 Hallow’s End: Visit candy buckets in the Dragon Isles Collect five candy buckets in the Dragon Isles 50

All Dungeons and Raids monthly Trading Post activities (Oct. 2023)

Activity Requirement Travel Points reward Defeat 5-20 raid bosses 5-20 raid bosses defeated 50-100 Complete five Mythic+ dungeons Five Mythic+ dungeons completed 200 Defeat 25 dungeon bosses 25 dungeon bosses defeated 100 Darkmoon Faire: Wear a Fish Head to a dungeon Complete one dungeon while wearing a severed fish head obtained from the Darkmoon Faire 100 Hallow’s End: Defeat the Headless Horseman with all four Wicker Men curses Beat the Headless Horseman on hard mode 100 Hallow’s End: Repeatedly defeat the Headless Horseman Beat the Headless Horseman encounter five times 100 Brewfest: Kill Coren Direbrew Beat the Coren Direbrew encounter once 150

All WoW Holidays and Events Trading Post activities (Oct. 2023)

Activity Requirement Travel points reward Brewfest: Participate in a Chowdown Brewfest Chowdown completed 50 Brewfest: Earn 100, 300, or 600 Brewfest Prize Tokens Prize tokens earned during Brewfest 100, 100, 200 Darkmoon Faire: Complete It’s Hammer Time It’s Hammer Time activity completed 50 Darkmoon Faire: Enjoy a Ride Ride the carousel or rollercoaster at the Darkmoon Faire 50 Darkmoon Faire: Speak with a Restless Spirit Talk to a ghost at the Darkmoon Faire 50 Great Gnomeregan Run: Participate the Great Gnomeregan Run Join the race in Dun Morogh on Oct. 14 100 Great Gnomeregan Run: Complete the Great Gnomeregan Run as a level 10 or under Gnome in a pink shirt Wear a Pink Mageweave Shirt as a level 1-10 Gnome during the Great Gnomeregan Run. 150 Hallow’s End: Complete 5-15 Hallow’s End daily quests Daily quests completed during Hallow’s End 100-150 Hallow’s End: Bob for Apples with a Hallow’s End mask Bob for apples during Hallow’s End while wearing a mask 50 Hallow’s End: Visit candy buckets while in War Mode Enable war mode and collect candy from five buckets during Hallow’s End 50 Harvest Festival: /bow at an Honored Ancestor or Hero Bow at a spirit during the Harvest Festival event 100 Harvest Festival: Honoring a Hero Complete the Honoring a Hero quest during the Harvest Festival 100 Cackle at a Forsaken player Target an Undead player and type /cackle into your chat box 50

All Mists of Pandaria Trading Post activities (Oct. 2023)

The October Trading Post has us going back to Pandaria. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Activity Requirement Travel Points reward Complete quests in Pandaria 15 quests completed in Pandaria 150 Catch fish in Pandaria 50 fish caught while in Pandaria 100 Defeat Pandaria Master Pet Tamers Defeat three Pandaria Master Tamers in pet battles 100 Tend to your farm at Sunsong Ranch Till the soil at Sunsong Ranch in Valley of the Four Winds 50 Hallow’s End: Visit candy buckets in Pandaria Collect candy from five buckets in Pandaria during Hallow’s End 50

All Pet Battle Trading Post activities (Oct. 2023)

Activity Requirement Travel Points reward Win 15 pet battles 15 pet battles won 200 Win one or five PvP pet battles 1-5 PvP pet battles won 50-100 Win one PvP pet battle with Undead pets Use Undead pets to win a PvP pet battle 50

All Profession Trading Post activities in WoW (Oct. 2023)

Activity Requirement Travel Points reward Fulfill Crafting Orders Complete 10 Crafting Orders 200

All PvP Trading Post activities in WoW (Oct. 2023)

PvP’ers aren’t left out of the Trading Post fun. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Activity Requirement Travel Points reward Earn 7500 Honor 7500 Honor Points earned 200 Win 10 non-skirmish Arena matches 10 Arena matches won 200 Win five Battlegrounds Five Battlegrounds won 200

All Quests Trading Post activities in WoW Dragonflight (Oct. 2023)

Activity Requirement Travel Points reward Complete 10, 25, or 50 quests 10, 25, or 50 quests completed 100, 100, 100 Complete five, 10, or 25 World Quests Five, 10, or 25 world quests completed 50, 50, 100

All World Trading Post activities in WoW Dragonflight (Oct. 2023)

Activity Requirement Travel Points reward Reach level 20 Level 20 reached 25 Reach level 30 Level 30 reached 25 Reach level 40 Level 40 reached 25 Reach level 50 Level 50 reached 25 Reach level 60 Level 60 reached 25 Reach level 70 Level 70 reached 25

All of these activities will be available for completion until the Trading Post rolls over and a new set is introduced on Nov. 1.

About the author