All October 2023 WoW Dragonflight Trading Post activities

A new edition of WoW Dragonflight’s Trading Post is active now that a new month is upon us. This October, WoW players have the opportunity to once again complete game-wide activities in hopes of filling out their Traveler’s Log and earning a completely free end-of-track reward. This month, the reward for finishing the Traveler’s Log is Eve’s Ghastly Rider, a broomstick mount reminiscent of one ridden by a witch.
Many of the activities that you’ll be able to complete for the Trading Post this month revolve around October’s major holiday, Hallow’s End. Completing quests and earning achievements related to Hallow’s End will be enough to grant you a fully completed Traveler’s Log, but if you don’t want to wait until the event kicks off on Oct. 18, you can always complete the standard Trading Post activities that are available every month, such as completing quests or defeating dungeon and raid bosses.
Keep in mind that while some activities are repeated in the in-game Traverler’s Log interface, they are not repeated in this article. There is some overlap between activities in the game, but with how many individual activities there are, you shouldn’t have a problem completing the full Traveler’s Log this month, especially if you’re a well-rounded WoW player who participates in many facets of gameplay.
Here are all of the Trading Post activities in WoW Dragonflight for the month of Oct. 2023.
Dragonflight monthly Trading Post activities (Oct. 2023)
Activity
Requirement
Travel Points reward
Loot Treasure chests in Niffen Caves
5 Niffen treasure chests looted
200
Collect 100 Dreamsurge Coalescence
100 Dreamsurge Coalescence collected
100
Complete Advanced Dragonriding Races on the Dragon Isles
4 Advanced Dragonriding races completed
100
Complete Dragonriding Courses on the Dragon Isles
15 Dragonriding courses completed
100
Complete Dragonriding World Quests in the Forbidden Reach
4 Forbidden Reach Dragonriding world quests completed
100
Complete Weekly Gathering Quests
2 weekly gathering quests completed
100
Complete a PvP World Quest on the Dragon Isles
One PvP world quest completed
100
Defeat Rare Elites empowered by the Dreamsurge
10 Dreamsurge elites defeated
100
Defeat a Dragon Isles world boss
One Dragon Isles world boss defeated
100
Obtain Flightstones
400 Flightstones collected
100
Earn reputation throughout the Dragon Isles
3000 reputation earned
70
Complete Time Rifts
Complete one or five Time Rifts
50-150
Complete Waking Dreams
Complete three or 15 Waking Dreams
50-100
Complete a Dragonriding Challenge course on the Dragon Isles
One Dragonriding challenge course completed
50
Create a Shadowflame Crest
One Shadowflame Crest created
30
Hallow’s End: Visit candy buckets in the Dragon Isles
Collect five candy buckets in the Dragon Isles
50
All Dungeons and Raids monthly Trading Post activities (Oct. 2023)
Activity
Requirement
Travel Points reward
Defeat 5-20 raid bosses
5-20 raid bosses defeated
50-100
Complete five Mythic+ dungeons
Five Mythic+ dungeons completed
200
Defeat 25 dungeon bosses
25 dungeon bosses defeated
100
Darkmoon Faire: Wear a Fish Head to a dungeon
Complete one dungeon while wearing a severed fish head obtained from the Darkmoon Faire
100
Hallow’s End: Defeat the Headless Horseman with all four Wicker Men curses
Beat the Headless Horseman on hard mode
100
Hallow’s End: Repeatedly defeat the Headless Horseman
Beat the Headless Horseman encounter five times
100
Brewfest: Kill Coren Direbrew
Beat the Coren Direbrew encounter once
150
All WoW Holidays and Events Trading Post activities (Oct. 2023)
Activity
Requirement
Travel points reward
Brewfest: Participate in a Chowdown
Brewfest Chowdown completed
50
Brewfest: Earn 100, 300, or 600 Brewfest Prize Tokens
Prize tokens earned during Brewfest
100, 100, 200
Darkmoon Faire: Complete It’s Hammer Time
It’s Hammer Time activity completed
50
Darkmoon Faire: Enjoy a Ride
Ride the carousel or rollercoaster at the Darkmoon Faire
50
Darkmoon Faire: Speak with a Restless Spirit
Talk to a ghost at the Darkmoon Faire
50
Great Gnomeregan Run: Participate the Great Gnomeregan Run
Join the race in Dun Morogh on Oct. 14
100
Great Gnomeregan Run: Complete the Great Gnomeregan Run as a level 10 or under Gnome in a pink shirt
Wear a Pink Mageweave Shirt as a level 1-10 Gnome during the Great Gnomeregan Run.
150
Hallow’s End: Complete 5-15 Hallow’s End daily quests
Daily quests completed during Hallow’s End
100-150
Hallow’s End: Bob for Apples with a Hallow’s End mask
Bob for apples during Hallow’s End while wearing a mask
50
Hallow’s End: Visit candy buckets while in War Mode
Enable war mode and collect candy from five buckets during Hallow’s End
50
Harvest Festival: /bow at an Honored Ancestor or Hero
Bow at a spirit during the Harvest Festival event
100
Harvest Festival: Honoring a Hero
Complete the Honoring a Hero quest during the Harvest Festival
100
Cackle at a Forsaken player
Target an Undead player and type /cackle into your chat box