Hearthstone is celebrating its 10th anniversary in World of Warcraft Dragonflight from March 11 to 22, and many players are wondering which rewards you can get from the event.

Remember, it’s not mandatory to participate in the Hearthstone anniversary event, but I highly recommend you do, because there are plenty of cool-looking rewards that will become unavailable after it ends. The rewards might return in the following years, but there’s no guarantee. There’s still plenty of time left for you to reap the rewards, so here are all the goodies you can get from Hearthstone’s 10th anniversary in Dragonflight.

List of all Hearthstone event rewards in WoW Dragonflight

During the Hearthstone event, you can get your hands on various rewards, including mounts, pets, toys, transmogs, and achievements. There’s more than enough time to get them all, but you’re free to farm the ones you like best. I usually only grab the rewards I like the most, then farm the rest if I find the time.

Most rewards come from waiting for the portal to spawn and defeating the boss inside. Naturally, the best loot comes from Dr. Boom.

Here’s the list of all Hearthstone event rewards in Dragonflight.

All Hearthstone event mounts in WoW Dragonflight

Fiery Hearthsteed. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Fiery Hearthsteed – reward from logging into Hearthstone during the event

Compass Rose – drop from the portal boss

All Hearthstone event pets in WoW Dragonflight

Sarge – drop from the portal boss

All Hearthstone event toys in WoW Dragonflight

This is how the match looks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hearthstone Game Table – reward from the Hearthstone Beginner achievement

Stone of the Hearth – drop from the portal boss

All Hearthstone event transmogs in WoW Dragonflight

Reno’s Lucky Hat – drop from the portal boss

Taverner’s Belt – drop from the portal boss

The Tavern’s Tabard – drop from the portal boss

All Hearthstone event achievements in WoW Dragonflight

Collect Hearthstone cards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hearthstoned: Fiery Edition

Hearthstone Beginner

Hearthstone Card Collection

