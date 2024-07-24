How to fix Warband bank not working in World of Warcraft

World of Warcraft: The War Within pre-patch gave us the Warband Bank, a new feature for sharing stuff between your characters. But it’s got some bugs to squash since many players encounter the “The bank is being used by another member of your Warband” error.

The Warband Bank in WoW stops working when too many people try to use it at once. When you can’t get into your Warband Bank, you might think someone else in your group is using it. But that’s not always the case. Sometimes, it’s the game acting up or server problems causing the issue.

How to fix the ‘The bank is being used by another member of your Warband’ error in WoW

It’s going to be a quick adventure, I’ll pick up a few items and leave, in and out. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

At the time of writing, Blizzard took down the Warband Banks due to a critical error they couldn’t immediately fix. While the developer hasn’t provided specific details about the nature of this error or bug, the fact that they’ve turned off the feature entirely suggests it might be a significant problem.

Currently, there’s a community post from the admins addressing this situation:

“Along with the launch of the pre-expansion patch (11.0.0), we’ve temporarily disabled the Warband Bank while we work on a critical issue. This is a top priority, and we intend to enable the Warbank as soon as possible. Thank you!”

We expect Blizzard’s customer support team to update this X (Twitter) thread when the feature is back online.

Usually, the most effective solution to fix the “The bank is being used by another member of your Warband” error in WoW is simply waiting it out. If another member of your Warband is actively using the bank, you’ll need to wait until they’re finished before you can access it. In cases where you suspect the person might be AFK, it’s a good idea to reach out to your Warband members directly to check if someone accidentally left it open.

How to access the Warband bank in WoW

There isn’t enough room for all of us in this Warband Bank, someone has to go. Image via Hazelnuttygames

To access the Warband Bank in WoW, you have two main options:

Visit any bank location in the game and look for the Warband Bank tab. This tab should be visible alongside your personal bank tabs when interacting with a bank NPC. Use the Warband Distance Inhibitor, which allows you to open the Warband Bank from anywhere in the game world.

To unlock the Warband Distance Inhibitor, you’ll need to complete a short Warband quest line involving Ratchet. Once you finish this questline, the ability will automatically appear in your Spellbook.

Once Blizzard redeploys the Warband Bank, you should be able to access it normally via the methods above—which should happen before we get the full The War Within patch.

