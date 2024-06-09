World of Warcraft the War Within official release announced

In an announcement at the Xbox Games Showcase on June 9, Blizzard Entertainment revealed that World of Warcraft: The War Within will be officially released on PC on August 26.

Fans of the epic MMORPG saga have already been testing out the expansion in the beta phase since June 5, including roaming through brand-new zones, dungeons, and so much lore. However, gaining early access early to this expansion came at a cost, leaving players to decide whether to pay now or wait just a couple of months for the official release.

Familiar faces and new ones will accompany fans through the War Within. Image via Blizzard.

This expansion is part of the larger Worldsoul Saga, which was first introduced at BlizzCon 2023. It includes follow-up expansions titled Midnight and The Last Titan, promising a cohesive and expansive storyline set to captivate World of Warcraft players.

The War Within promises to tackle long-standing issues in Azeroth, particularly the giant sword left in the deserts of Silithus by imprisoned titan Sargeras. While other expansions like Shadowlands and Dragonflight explored different storylines, The War Within marks a return to this main narrative, addressing the consequences of Sargeras’ actions and the ongoing struggles in Azeroth.

With its official release set for August 26, World of Warcraft: The War Within is poised to deliver a rich, immersive experience that addresses long-standing story arcs while introducing exciting new features and gameplay elements-–along with some epic mounts players will definitely want to collect. Whether you’re eager to dive into the beta or waiting for the full release, the next chapter in Azeroth’s saga is just around the corner.

