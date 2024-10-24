‘What you can make dance by putting a little boogie in it, in an old joke’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

The “What you can make dance by putting a little boogie in it, in an old joke” clue on today’s NYT Mini Crossword challenges you to find the right word related to this silly joke. It’s tougher than you might expect to solve this one.
This is an easy clue to get stumped by, so here are some hints and the answer to help you solve the “What you can make dance by putting a little boogie in it, in an old joke” clue on the Oct. 24 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle.
‘What you can make dance by putting a little boogie in it, in an old joke’ Oct. 24 NYT Mini Crossword hints
- Hint 1: It ends with the letter “Y.”
- Hint 2: A small piece of fabric you can wipe your nose on.
- Hint 3: It starts with the letter “H.”
- Hint 4: Another word for handkerchief.
Ready to learn the answer? I’m going to reveal it now, so make sure you have your best guess ready to go before continuing.
‘What you can make dance by putting a little boogie in it, in an old joke’ NYT Mini answer
The solution for the “What you can make dance by putting a little boogie in it, in an old joke” clue on the Oct. 24 NYT Mini Crossword is “HANKY.” This word refers to a handkerchief and is a joke that putting a boogie, which means booger, into a hanky can cause it to dance since boogie is a dance and music genre.
‘What you can make dance by putting a little boogie in it, in an old joke’ clue difficulty rating
Since this clue references an old and not super common joke, there’s a good chance you haven’t heard of it before, which can make it a tricky clue to solve. Another word that might come to mind is “TISSUE,” so arriving at “HANKY” as the correct solution isn’t easy.
I think this is one of the toughest clues I’ve seen on the NYT Mini Crossword because you’re not likely to get it unless you’re familiar with this specific joke. Because of this, I’m giving this clue a five out of five difficulty rating.
All Oct. 24 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers
Across
- 1A Horse’s foot — HOOF
- 5A More than enough — AMPLE
- 7A Like movies listed on Rotten Tomatoes — RATED
- 8A Recoiled (from) — SHIED
- 9A What you can make dance by putting a little boogie in it, in an old joke — HANKY
Down
- 1D Like some criticism and winter weather — HARSH
- 2D Nebraka’s largest city — OMAHA
- 3D Agree to receive promotional emails, say — OPTIN
- 4D On __ (super stylish, in 2010s slang) — FLEEK
- 6D Swirl, as water — EDDY
Games like the NYT Mini Crossword
Published: Oct 24, 2024 08:41 am