Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Two scared kids by the Recoiled (from) clue for the NYT Mini Crossword.
Image by Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

‘Recoiled (from)’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

Here's the solution for the eight across "Recoiled (from)" clue on the Oct. 24 NYT Mini Crossword.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|

Published: Oct 24, 2024 08:03 am

When something has caught you off guard and caused you a bit of a scare, you may have “Recoiled (from)” it. Today’s NYT Mini Crossword challenges you to uncover another word for this reaction.

Recommended Videos

There are many different words you might consider to convey this process which means narrowing it down to the right one for this puzzle can be tough. If you’re unsure what the solution is, here are some hints and the official answer for the “Recoiled (from)” clue on the Oct. 24 NYT Mini Crossword to help you solve it.

‘Recoiled (from)’ Oct. 24 NYT Mini Crossword hints

The Recoiled (from) clue highlighted on the NYT Mini Crossword.
You’re looking for a five-letter word. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: It ends with the letter “D.”
  • Hint 2: An anagram for this word is “HIDES.”
  • Hint 3: It starts with the letter “S.”
  • Hint 4: The horses _____ away from the loud noises.

I’m going to reveal the answer now, so don’t read on until you’re ready to see if you got it right.

‘Recoiled (from)’ NYT Mini answer

The solution for the “Recoiled (from)” clue on the Oct. 24 NYT Mini Crossword is “SHIED.” This word refers to sudden fright that usually causes a person or animal to swiftly move away from whatever scared them.

‘Recoiled (from)’ clue difficulty rating

“SHIED” isn’t a super common word and I think it’s a decently tricky one to arrive at with the given “Recoiled (from)” clue. This isn’t one of the toughest hints I’ve seen, but it’s certainly a bit more difficult than the average clue you see on the NYT Mini Crossword.

With this in mind, I’m giving the “Recoiled (from)” clue a four out of five difficulty rating.

All Oct. 24 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers

Across

  • 1A Horse’s foot — HOOF
  • 5A More than enough — AMPLE
  • 7A Like movies listed on Rotten Tomatoes — RATED
  • 8A Recoiled (from) — SHIED
  • 9A What you can make dance by putting a little boogie in it, in an old joke — HANKY

Down

  • 1D Like some criticism and winter weather — HARSH
  • 2D Nebraka’s largest city — OMAHA
  • 3D Agree to receive promotional emails, say — OPTIN
  • 4D On __ (super stylish, in 2010s slang) — FLEEK
  • 6D Swirl, as water — EDDY

Best games like the NYT Mini Crossword

If you’re up for more word games after finishing today’s NYT Mini Crossword, you’ve got plenty of great options to choose from. Consider working on the crosswords over at the LA Times and the Washington Post next or venturing over to Strands and Spelling Bee if you’re interested in trying something different.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
related content
Author
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering new releases and a wide array of topics including Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Phasmophobia, general gaming, streaming, and more. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.
twitter