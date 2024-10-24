‘Recoiled (from)’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

When something has caught you off guard and caused you a bit of a scare, you may have “Recoiled (from)” it. Today’s NYT Mini Crossword challenges you to uncover another word for this reaction.

There are many different words you might consider to convey this process which means narrowing it down to the right one for this puzzle can be tough. If you’re unsure what the solution is, here are some hints and the official answer for the “Recoiled (from)” clue on the Oct. 24 NYT Mini Crossword to help you solve it.

‘Recoiled (from)’ Oct. 24 NYT Mini Crossword hints

You’re looking for a five-letter word. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: It ends with the letter "D."

Hint 2: An anagram for this word is "HIDES."

Hint 3: It starts with the letter "S."

Hint 4: The horses _____ away from the loud noises.

I’m going to reveal the answer now, so don’t read on until you’re ready to see if you got it right.

‘Recoiled (from)’ NYT Mini answer

The solution for the “Recoiled (from)” clue on the Oct. 24 NYT Mini Crossword is “SHIED.” This word refers to sudden fright that usually causes a person or animal to swiftly move away from whatever scared them.

‘Recoiled (from)’ clue difficulty rating

“SHIED” isn’t a super common word and I think it’s a decently tricky one to arrive at with the given “Recoiled (from)” clue. This isn’t one of the toughest hints I’ve seen, but it’s certainly a bit more difficult than the average clue you see on the NYT Mini Crossword.

With this in mind, I’m giving the “Recoiled (from)” clue a four out of five difficulty rating.

All Oct. 24 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers

Across

1A Horse’s foot — HOOF

Horse’s foot — 5A More than enough — AMPLE

More than enough — 7A Like movies listed on Rotten Tomatoes — RATED

Like movies listed on Rotten Tomatoes — 8A Recoiled (from) — SHIED

Recoiled (from) — 9A What you can make dance by putting a little boogie in it, in an old joke — HANKY

Down

1D Like some criticism and winter weather — HARSH

Like some criticism and winter weather — 2D Nebraka’s largest city — OMAHA

Nebraka’s largest city — 3D Agree to receive promotional emails, say — OPTIN

Agree to receive promotional emails, say — 4D On __ (super stylish, in 2010s slang) — FLEEK

On __ (super stylish, in 2010s slang) — 6D Swirl, as water — EDDY

Best games like the NYT Mini Crossword

If you’re up for more word games after finishing today’s NYT Mini Crossword, you’ve got plenty of great options to choose from. Consider working on the crosswords over at the LA Times and the Washington Post next or venturing over to Strands and Spelling Bee if you’re interested in trying something different.

